Keegan Theatre Announces Cast and Crew for GOOD PEOPLE

The Keegan Theatre kicks off its 25th Anniversary Season with Good People, a 2011 Tony Award nominee for Best Play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire.

Good People is the company's third staging of Lindsay-Abaire's work, having previously produced Rabbit Hole and Ripcord to critical and audience acclaim.

Good People runs from August 28 to September 25 and will include two special audience engagement events. Following the September 12 matinee, the audience is invited to a moderated talkback with the cast and creative team behind Good People.

After the September 19 matinee, the organization Challenging Racism will lead a post-show discussion on "The Intersection of Race & Class" to build on the themes in Good People and to enrich the audience's appreciation of the play's message.

Arlington-based Challenging Racism provides education on the prevalence of institutional and systemic racism and the inequities it creates. Keegan Theatre is honored to partner with Challenging Racism all season to enrich both artist and audience experiences.

"Good People features complex, real-world characters grappling with their own notions of goodness, and ultimately asks audiences to consider themes of reconciliation and community: Reconciliation of where you've come from, where you are, where you're going, how you get there... and with whom." - Director Josh Sticklin.

The cast of Good People features Joe Baker as Stevie; Simone Brown as Kate; Sheri S. Herren as Jean; Linda High as Dot; Mike Kozemchak as Mike; and Susan Marie Rhea as Margaret. Keegan Associate Producer Josh Sticklin is the Director; Douglas Sebamala is Assistant Director/Dramaturg.

For more information about Good People and upcoming events, or to purchase tickets, visit www.keegantheatre.com.