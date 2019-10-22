John Leguizamo Brings LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS To D.C.'s National Theatre

Fresh off its Tony-nominated hit Broadway run, Tony Award winner John Leguizamo's one-man play LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS will play D.C.'s National Theatre from Thursday, November 21 through Saturday, November 23, 2019. The production is the fifth in the venue's 2019-2020 Broadway at the National series, which is set to feature an unprecedented 16 productions.

Tickets for John Leguizamo'S LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS are currently on sale and may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849, or in person at The National Theatre Box Office (open Monday-Friday from 12pm-6pm and two hours prior to every performance). The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American history books. Known as modern theatre's most prolific Latino playwright, Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.

The WOW Agency brings LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS to D.C. as part of a North American tour that premiered at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York, and will travel across the country including engagements in Atlanta, Dallas, Durham, Hartford, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and San Antonio, among others. For more information on tickets and upcoming city engagements, please visit LatinHistoryOnTour.com.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS concluded its successful run on Broadway on February 25, 2018. The original 16-week engagement was extended an additional three weeks on opening night, November 15, 2017. The production was the first play of the 2017-2018 season to recoup its entire capitalization.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks theatre's most prolific modern Latino playwright, John Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway with Ghetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award), Sexaholix...A Love Story (Tony Award nomination) and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award) and Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award). Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak, and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

Fresh off the celebrated and financially successful Broadway run of Ghetto Klown, Leguizamo began his acclaimed work on LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS. The play had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre followed by its New York premiere at The Public Theater. Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), the Tony-nominated production of LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is produced by The WOW Agency, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and The Public Theater.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You