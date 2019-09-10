Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Makes D.C. Debut Beginning October 8 At National Theatre

Hit Broadway musical Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will make its Washington, D.C. debut at The National Theatre from October 8-13, 2019. The production is the second in the venue's 2019-2020 Broadway at the National series, which is set to feature an unprecedented 16 productions.

Tickets for Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE are currently on sale and may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849, or in person at The National Theatre Box Office (Monday-Friday from 12pm-6pm and two hours prior to every performance). The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivors Remorse," "Shameless") ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more.

Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is recommended for ages 13 and up and runs approximately 2 hours, 25 minutes with one intermission.

The musical will star Chris Clark (Tully), Sarah Hinrichsen (Rachel), Shelly Lynn Walsh (Tammy), Peter Michael Jordan (Brick), Rachel Lyn Fobbs (Marley), Patrick Cogan (J.D.), and Matthew James Sherrod (Jamal/Ted).

The company will also feature Sophie Braud, Noah Bridgestock, Devon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Chantelle Cognevich, Katie Davis, Nico DiPrimio, Fabian-Joubert Gallmeister, Diego Alejandro González, Bobby Hogan, Aimee Lane, Victoria Price, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Morgan Unger, and Tyler Whitaker.

Based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), this production is under the helm of Amy Anders Corcoran (Freaky Friday). Choreography is by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), with associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub (Escape to Margaritaville); scenic design by Walt Spangler (Tuck Everlasting); costume design by Paul Tazewell (Hamilton); lighting design by Howell Binkley (Hamilton) and Amanda Zieve (Titanic); sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful) and Craig Cassidy (Cirque Dreams); and wig, hair, and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas (On the Town). Orchestrations are by Michael Utley (License to Chill), with dance music arrangements by Gary Adler (Avenue Q). Music supervision and arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Porgy and Bess), with music direction by Matthew Smedal (Clueless: The Musical). Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

As previously announced, tickets are also on sale for Mike Birbiglia'S THE NEW ONE (September 24-29, 2019) and RENT 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR (November 12-17, 2019), as well as special performances MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: THE GREAT CHEESY MOVIE CIRCUS TOUR (October 18-19, 2019), Mandy Patinkin IN CONCERT: DIARIES (November 29, 2019), and THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY (January 31 - February 1, 2020).

Tickets for THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (December 3-8, 2019), Bartlett Sher's new Broadway revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (December 10-15, 2019), and JERSEY BOYS (December 17, 2019 - January 5, 2020) will go on sale to the public this Friday, September 13 at 10am. The remainder of the season will go on sale at a later date and is set to include THE KING'S SPEECH (February 11-16, 2020), BANDSTAND (March 3-8, 2020), STING STARRING IN THE LAST SHIP (March 27 - April 5, 2020), Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (April 7-26, 2020), BLUE MAN GROUP (May 8-17, 2020), and SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL (July 22 - August 2, 2020).

Subscription packages are currently available and may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com or by calling the Subscriber Hotline at 202-753-7650. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits including advance show notice, free ticket exchanges, and preferred seating.





