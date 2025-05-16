Interview: Theatre Life with Steven Reineke

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steven Reineke. Photo by Matt Baker.

Today’s subject Maestro Steven Reineke is currently living his theatre and music life to the max as the Principal Pops Conductor for YOUR National Symphony Orchestra (NSO.) He has held that position since 2011 after debuting with the symphony the year before. His upcoming appearances with the NSO at Kennedy Center include a symphonic screening of The Wizard of Oz on May 22nd at 8:00 and Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony on June 26th and 27th at 8:00. The events will take place in the Concert Hall.

Maestro Reineke is well known for his dynamic style of conducting. When you attend an NSO Pops concert, there is something very welcoming and energetic about his energy.

Over the years Maestro Reineke has shared the stage with some of Broadway’s biggest stars including Norm Lewis, Jessica Vosk, Stephanie J. Block and more. His wide range of musical guests with the NSO have included everything from the folksy sound of Bonny Light Horseman to the percussive and roof raising sounds of percussion ensemble Ozimatli. The latter made for a New Year’s Eve concert my wife and I will never forget for all the right reasons. Recently he was featured on PBS with Sara Bareilles and the NSO on New Year’s Eve.

While known as a conductor, he showed us his acting chops a few years ago as the engineer in an NSO children’s concert. If he ever stops conducting, there is a career as an actor waiting for him.

No matter what musical style he is conducting, Maestro Reineke’s infectious energy translates to the orchestra giving the audience member a fantastic concert every single time.

As you will read, you have several places where you can see his conducting artistry.

Take a trip down the yellow brick road or perhaps finish your 9 to 5 and grab some tickets to an upcoming NSO concert with the always amazing Maestro Steven Reineke.

At what age did you have an idea that you wanted to do something in music for your profession?

I knew from an early age that I wanted to pursue some kind of career in music. I'm pretty sure it was during high school when I was around 15 or 16 years old

What is your primary instrument and how did you go from playing that instrument to becoming a symphonic conductor?

I now play the piano, but when I started playing music from age 10 to about 23, I was a trumpet player. The path was trumpet, then piano, then music composition. Conducting started to come into my life when people started asking me to conducted pieces I had composed or orchestrated.

Where did you receive your training?

My college education was at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, but my real training happened when I was the protégé of famed conductor, Erich Kunzel, from 1995-2009.

What was your first professional job both as a musician and as a conductor?

I suppose you could say my first professional job as a musician came when I was still in high school because I got paid to play the trumpet at many weddings and holiday church services, among other things. As for my first professional job as a conductor, that was in 1997 when my mentor, Erich Kunzel, fell ill with pneumonia and I stepped in for him at the last minute to conduct a program of Duke Ellington music with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Steven Reineke and the National Symphony Orchestra.

​​​​Photo by Derek Baker.​​

Besides the NSO, how many other symphonies are you the conductor for?

I'm the Music Director and Conductor of The New York Pops and principal Pops Conductor for both the Houston and Toronto Symphonies.

How does it always seem to work out schedule wise with you conducting multiple symphonies?

Thankfully, I have a really great manager and terrific colleagues at each orchestra that work together a few years in advance to schedule dates around each other the best they can.

You have several concerts coming up with the NSO including The Wizard of Oz, and a newly announced songs of Dolly Parton concert. Is Dolly Parton one of those artists whose songs you always thought were right for a symphonic concert?

I am soooo looking forward to the upcoming concert of Dolly Parton's music. I've been a big fan of hers for most of my life. Her songs are so much a part of the fabric of our musical culture. Her songs will only be enhanced by the rich sound of a symphonic orchestra.

Was it your idea to put together Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony?

This concert experience was actually created by Dolly Parton and her team and debuted with the Nashville Symphony in March of this year.

L-R Sara Bareilles, Steven Reineke, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Photo by Mauricio Castro.​​​​

Do you always have the same amount of rehearsal time with the orchestra, or does it depend on what the program is?

Rehearsal times can vary depending on the orchestra and the program. We normally have between 3 to 5 hours to get a show up and running. It always surprises people to learn how quickly we do it. That's one of the many joys of working with such professional musicians!

You have a very dynamic style of conducting that is similar to some Broadway conductors. If the opportunity ever presented itself, would you consider conducting a Broadway show?

As much as I respect the craft of the Broadway Music Director, I honestly don't see myself in a pit conducting. I love having the wide variety of ever-changing music each week with full symphonic orchestras.

What are you most looking forward to for your upcoming 25/26 seasons with the NSO and elsewhere?

EVERYTHING! I always say that my next concert will be my favorite one.

Special thanks to Kennedy Center's outgoing Director of Public Relations,Classical Kristin Turner and outgoing Public Relations Coordinator, Classical Kate Wyman for their assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

Comments

