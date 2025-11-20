Interview: Theatre Life with Doug Brown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Doug Brown

Today’s subject veteran actor Doug Brown is currently living his theatre life onstage in the World Premiere production of Fremont Ave.. The show plays through December 7th in the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage.

Doug has performed in many of our local theatres over his long and distinguished career. Select credits include Nine Night, Two Trains Running, The Trip to Bountiful, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, A Lesson Before Dying, Crumbs from the Table of Joy, Pantomime, An Asian Jockey in Our Midst, and The Petrified Forest at Round House Theatre, Something Moving, Fences, Jitney, and Member of the Wedding at Ford’s Theatre, Our Lady of 121 Street, Fuddy Meers, Last Orbit of Billy Mars, Homebody/Kabul, Day Room, and Measure for Pleasure at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Painted Rocks at Revolver Creek, The Gin Game, The Island, and Mooi Street Moves at MetroStage, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Hambone, The Colored Museum, Split Second, and Spunk at Studio Theatre, Much Ado About Nothing at Folger Theatre, and Otabenga at Signature Theatre.

His superb talents have also been seen across the country. Select regional credits include Jitney, and The Piano Lesson at Actors Theatre of Louisville, Radio Golf and Gem of the Ocean at Milwaukee Rep, and Two Trains Running, Jitney, and The Trip to Bountiful at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

Doug’s career has taken him through playing a wide range of characters in an equally wide range of plays. With the World Premiere of Fremont Ave. Doug once again gets to show DC audiences why he is still one of the area’s go to actors.

Grab your tickets to Fremont Ave. at Arena Stage to witness this veteran performer doing what he does best.

Doug Brown is truly living his theatre life to the fullest.

What would you say was the moment when you realized that performing was going to be your chosen profession?

I realized I would be doing more acting when I got my first significant role as Levee Greene in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at Studio Theatre. Though, I was still not ready to give up my day job as a graphic designer.

Where did you receive your training?

My initial training was an extensive workshop at the DC Black Repertory Theatre in the early 80s. Three people at that time were responsible for much of The Rep's outstanding training program: Bobby Price, Jay Stewart and Saddiqa Pettaway.

What was your first professional job as a performer?

My first professional job was the character of Rastus in the play Day of Absence, performed at The Rep. The play examined what might happen if all the town's black folks disappeared for a day.

L-R Bradley Gibson and Doug Brown in Arena Stage's

World Premiere production of Fremont Ave..

Photo by Marc. J. Franklin

Can you please tell us a little something about Fremont Ave. and also something about the character you play in the show?

Fremont Ave. is a wonderful play that will make you laugh and cry. The Plique family lets you into their personal lives, their triumphs, failures, loves and losses. My character is the George character as a Grandpa. The playwright describes him as a wise 'nigga' in his 70s. I'm cool with that!

After reading the script for the first time, what were your initial thoughts?

After reading it for the first time, I felt it was a story that I would love to participate in the telling of. It agreed with my heart and mind. It is honest about what it asks of and shares with its audiences.

You’ve performed in many productions in the DMV over the years. What do you think is the biggest change to DC theatre, and theatre in general since you first started performing?

The biggest change in the theatrical community over the years for me has been the large number of new theaters that have come into being, and the quality of work that has been and is being produced. Also, the talent base here in the DMV has become more diverse, very talented and is being utilized more than ever before.

L-R Bradley Gibson, Doug Brown, Kevin Mambo, and Galen J. Williams

in World Premiere production of Fremont Ave..

Photo by Marc. J. Franklin

Along those same lines, theatres nowadays don’t seem to want to produce new works for fiscal reasons. Why do you think new works like Fremont Ave. still need to be produced?

It is refreshing, open and honest, while being funny and thought-provoking. And, considering what we've had to endure on the political landscape lately, I think it may just be what the doctor ordered.

After Fremont Ave. closes, what is next for you workwise?

I'm not sure what's next for me. I am considering retiring to the fishing hole and golf course. Great times and some quality people are a part of the many incredible memories that I've collected over the years, and for that I am thankful.

Special thanks to Arena Stage's Public Relations Specialist Anastasia St. Hilaire for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.