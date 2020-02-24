Improbable Comedy to Present THE MOTHER OF ALL COMEDY SHOWS and COMEDY AS A SECOND LANGUAGE
Improbable Comedy has been presenting a diverse line-up of hilarious comedy in the DMV. Now, for March, they present two great shows: The MOTHER of All Comedy Shows and Comedy as a Second Language!
Improbable Comedy presents The MOTHER of All Comedy Shows!!!Join them for sweetness, sass and swagger as we celebrate women with this ALL LADIES line-up: Nina Daniels, Katie Dunn, Michele Sometimes, Hedi Sandberg and Katie McKelvie! This live, stand-up comedy show will take place at Busboys and Poets Takoma on Thursday March 5th at 8pm. Special giveaways for our audience and laugh out loud comedy is the perfect way to treat yourselves to a great night out.
Show Info:
Showtime: 8pm
Venue: Busboys & Poets Takoma, 235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC 20012
Tickets: $15 - 25
More Info: https://www.improbablecomedy.com
Date: Thursday, March 5
Comedy as a Second Language returns - this time at the Silver Spring Black Box! Join them for a night of amazing stand-up comedy with the funniest immigrant and first generation performers! This will be a great night of comedy with Pedro Gonzalez, Rahmein Mostafavi, Shelley Kim and Sofia Javed. Curious about the show? Read an article in the DCist about our last show or see a video promo here.
Show Info:
Showtime: 8pm
Venue: Silver Spring Black Box, 8641 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Tickets: $20 - 30
More Info: https://www.improbablecomedy.com
Date: Saturday, March 14