Improbable Comedy to Present THE MOTHER OF ALL COMEDY SHOWS and COMEDY AS A SECOND LANGUAGE

Improbable Comedy has been presenting a diverse line-up of hilarious comedy in the DMV. Now, for March, they present two great shows: The MOTHER of All Comedy Shows and Comedy as a Second Language!

Improbable Comedy presents The MOTHER of All Comedy Shows!!!

Join them for sweetness, sass and swagger as we celebrate women with this ALL LADIES line-up: Nina Daniels, Katie Dunn, Michele Sometimes, Hedi Sandberg and Katie McKelvie! This live, stand-up comedy show will take place at Busboys and Poets Takoma on Thursday March 5th at 8pm.

Show Info:

Special giveaways for our audience and laugh out loud comedy is the perfect way to treat yourselves to a great night out.



Date: Thursday, March 5

Showtime: 8pm

Venue: Busboys & Poets Takoma, 235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC 20012

Tickets: $15 - 25

Comedy as a Second Language returns - this time at the Silver Spring Black Box!

Join them for a night of amazing stand-up comedy with the funniest immigrant and first generation performers! This will be a great night of comedy with Pedro Gonzalez, Rahmein Mostafavi, Shelley Kim and Sofia Javed.

Show Info:

Curious about the show? Read an article in the DCist about our last show or see a video promo here.



Date: Saturday, March 14

Showtime: 8pm

Venue: Silver Spring Black Box, 8641 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Tickets: $20 - 30





