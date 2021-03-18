The Hylton Performing Arts Center announced today plans to welcome audiences back to Hylton on the Hill, its outdoor performance space located just beyond the Hylton Center on George Mason University's Science and Technology Campus. Hylton on the Hill will host Seán Heely Celtic Band, Lua Project, and The Rock-A-Sonics for concerts in late May and June, providing patrons with physically-distanced seating areas to enjoy the live performances.

For safety precautions and details on what to expect when visiting Hylton on the Hill, including taking the Mason COVID Healthaoe" prior to arrival on campus visit: https://hyltoncenter.org/ticketsevents/outdoor-performances.

Tickets are $25 adult, $12.50 youth through grade 12, and are now available to the public at HyltonCenter.org.

Saturday, May 29 at 4 p.m.

U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Seán Heely and his band of All-Star Celtic musicians offer an outdoor performance that will sweep audiences away to Scotland and Ireland.

Saturday, June 5 at 4 p.m.

Lua Project invites the whole family to experience "Mexilachian Music," the joyful confluence of original and traditional music from Mexico, Appalachia, and the Atlantic basin, featuring eclectic musical styles across cultures and times.

Saturday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

Slip into your blue suede shoes and travel back in time to 1957 when the King was perfecting his lip snarl and hip swivel. The Rock-A-Sonics play a versatile mix of old-school Rockabilly, vintage Country, and piano-pounding Rock 'n' Roll.

The Hylton Center is also resuming small, physically-distanced audiences for select in-person events in Merchant Hall. This will include two performances of Mason Opera - Acts of Love and Marriage, featuring works from The Telephone by Gian Carlo Menotti, Dream Lovers by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Act II of Le nozze di Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (April 24 at 8 p.m. and April 25 at 3 p.m.). Hylton Center Arts Partner Manassas Ballet Theatre will present the romantic ballet Giselle May 14-16 to limited audiences. Details for how to purchase will be available on the Hylton Center website soon.

This in-person programming update is in addition to the robust schedule of content the Hylton Center has been presenting through Hylton at Home. Run in partnership with Mason Arts at Home through the Center for the Arts and George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, Hylton at Home presents livestreamed and pre-recorded digital concerts, behind-the-scenes conversations with artists, and events.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.