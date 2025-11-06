Glass Canon Theatre Company Launches With November 10 Gala At Culture House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new nonprofit theatre company, Glass Canon Theatre Company, has launched in Washington, D.C., with a mission to “make the classics radical again.” Founded by five emerging local artists, the company aims to reimagine classical texts for contemporary audiences and foster community through collaboration.

The organization will make its public debut with The Glass Canon Gala, an inaugural fundraiser and season announcement event, on Monday, November 10 at Culture House. The evening will feature performances by emerging artists and local performers, including scenes from classic works, live music, and improv, along with a reception and raffle to support the company’s first season.

“Our goal is to make space for both outrage and imagination,” said Executive Director Emily Erickson. “We see theatre as a civic act — a place where audiences can gather, question, and connect.”

The founding team includes Artistic Director Gil Mitchell, Associate Artistic Director Laura Artesi, Executive Director Emily Erickson, Director of Education Gabriel Alejandro, and Director of Communications Savina Barini.

Mitchell noted that the company’s formation comes at a pivotal time for the arts. “As traditional institutions falter under political and financial pressure, artists must reclaim the stage as a space for truth-telling,” he said.

Glass Canon plans to collaborate with D.C.-based artists across disciplines to reinterpret classical works through a contemporary lens. Upcoming productions and educational programming will be announced later this year.

Tickets for the November 10 gala begin at $25 and are available at glasscanon.org.

About Glass Canon Theatre Company

Glass Canon Theatre Company is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to producing inclusive, community-centered theatre that reexamines classical works for modern audiences. The company’s programming emphasizes artistry, collaboration, inclusion, joy, and sustainability through productions, new play development, and education initiatives.