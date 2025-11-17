GALA Hispanic Theatre Will Present DC Premiere of THE OTHER SIDE STORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GALA Hispanic Theatre will present the DC premiere of THE OTHER SIDE STORY by Puerto Rican artist Ángel Vázquez as part of its 50th anniversary Golden Season. Directed by Ernesto Concepción, the one-man musical examines Puerto Rican history, the migration to the continental United States beginning in the late 19th century, and common misconceptions about Nuyorican identity. The limited-engagement run is scheduled for December 12–14, 2025.

Performed in Spanish and Spanglish, the work follows Sixto, a young man who arrives in New York City in 2020 with his own assumptions about Puerto Rican identity, only to uncover lesser-known stories within the city’s Puerto Rican community. Through humor, music, and personal reflection, THE OTHER SIDE STORY offers a narrative that considers heritage, belonging, and cultural memory.

Through Vázquez’s performance and original music, the production draws attention to historical narratives that shaped Puerto Rican life in New York long before West Side Story. “The importance of performing The Other Side Story in front of diverse audiences- Boricuas, Latinos, and North Americans- is much more than to offer a theater experience, it is to stimulate a cultural dialogue long overdue,” states Vázquez. “To perform this play today…for you, in a time of censorship, xenophobia, and erosion of our education system, is an act of resistance. It is telling the world, through art, ‘We are here, we exist, and we tell our own stories.’”

Performances are scheduled for December 12 and 13 at 8 p.m. and December 14 at 2 p.m. The production is supported by the Honorary Producers Circle for The Other Side Story—including Wanda Báez, and Héctor Torres and Jay Haddock—and by a National Performance Network Artist Engagement Fund award with funding from the Doris Duke Foundation and the Mellon Foundation.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

The show is written and performed by Ángel Vázquez, who developed the musical concept, wrote the lyrics, and conducted historical research at the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College (CUNY). The production features music arrangements, recorded music, and sound effects by Carlos Tato Santiago; lighting design by Carmín Boisolie; projections design by Juan Martínez; and programming by Arthur Khon. Costumes are by Milagros Tita Núñez, choreography is by Marcelino Alcalá, and image branding is by Lalo Rodríguez. The production includes a wooden piece by artisan Edwin Báez and the song “Angelito de mi amor” by Josefina Sellas. Delbis Cardona is Stage Manager, Anson Stevie is Technical Director, Amanda Leyva is Assistant Production Manager, and Lorena Suárez is Company Administrator.

ABOUT PLAYWRIGHT & DIRECTOR

Ángel Vázquez, creator and performer, is a former member of Los Juanes del Pueblo and one of Puerto Rico’s leading writers and performers. He co-created and appeared in GALA’s Puerto Rico En…Cantado and has performed at the theatre with the one-man shows Hecho en Puelto Rico, Puerto Rico... WEPA!, and Macho Menos. His credits include The Sound of Music, Cofresí, Puerto Rico Fuá, A View from the Bridge, Amor en el caserío, and Quién mató a Héctor Lavoe?, along with appearances in telenovelas and films such as “General Hospital,” “Princess Protection Program,” “Vasos de papel,” and “Finding Pa’,” for which he received a Best Lead Actor Award. He is the first resident artist at the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College and only the third Puerto Rican lead actor to perform at Lincoln Center with Hecho en Puelto Rico.

Director Ernesto Concepción is a Puerto Rican theater, television, and film actor whose credits at GALA include House on the Lagoon, El rufián Castrucho, and Puerto Rico … Encantado!. Additional credits include roles in The Addams Family, Next to Normal, Vigil, and El pequeño poni, as well as international festival appearances. He currently leads Teatro Bohío Puertorriqueño, founded by his parents in the 1970s.

GALA Theatre is located at 3333 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20010, one block north of the Columbia Heights Metro station (Green/Yellow lines). Parking is available at a $4 flat rate in the Giant Food garage on Park Road NW with ticket validation in the theatre lobby. GALA offers four wheelchair-accessible spaces and an elevator from the entrance to the lobby and theater.