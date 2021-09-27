Ford's Theatre Announces New Leadership Hires In Communications And Equity, Diversity And Inclusion

Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault today announced the hiring of Erica Lauren Ortiz as Director, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and Leah Yoon Frelinghuysen as Director, External Communications and Marketing. Both joined the senior leadership of Ford's Theatre on September 8.

"I am thrilled to have Erica and Leah on the Ford's Theatre leadership team," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault. "The acumen and talent that each possesses will strengthen the already dynamic leadership we have. And in adding to our senior leadership, they bring invaluable perspectives that will enhance Ford' s mission, outreach, programming, and commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion."

In the newly created position of Director, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Ortiz will continue the company's anti-racism and inclusion efforts by updating and standardizing practices in human resources and onboarding materials; collaborate with the marketing and production staff to support diversifying audience development; and work alongside the staff-led Anti-Racism Committee to further develop the lexicon staff utilize around EDI initiatives, receive and review EDI recommendations, and offer training and support.

As Director, External Communications and Marketing, Frelinghuysen will manage and evolve the institution's comprehensive marketing, communication and digital content strategy and audience development promotional activities. She also will oversee the box office and visitor services teams for the institution and is responsible for ensuring the nonprofit meets its annual earned revenue goals.