ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE at Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre is presenting a moving and sensitive production of composer William Finn's Elegies: A Song Cycle. This is a work of disarming autobiographical elements that underscore Finn's alternately quirky and elegiac lyrics. Finn's music is shot through with a sense of longing and pain abetted with a sense of holding on to whatever one can grasp at in times of despair and loss.

Under the expert direction of Christina A. Coakley, the production unfolds beautifully with each song performed by a talented ensemble of singers with acting chops to spare. Ms. Coakley keeps the focus on the themes of the songs which highlight loss and acceptance of grief in all its various permutations and gradations. (The bombing of the World Trade Center, death of friends and family and even the loss of pets, beloved neighborhoods changing and a sense of trying to find oneself amidst dislocation are all explored with Mr. Finn's unique lyrics and musical sensibility).

Luckily, several of the songs in the cycle are enlivened with the loving and caring but, alternately, audaciously observant ear and eye that Mr. Finn employs for studying the human condition.

Musical director Josh Cleveland on the piano plays with deftly sensitive finesse and beautifully delineated understanding of composer Finn's music.

Ensemble member John Loughney delivered a very poignant musical meditation on "Venice". Mr. Loughney possesses a pensive and thoughtful style that added much to the evening.

Ben Clark reminisced with ruefulness on "Mister Choi and Madame G".

Ensemble member Harrison Smith sang with panache and comic gusto as he sang about his friend "Fred" and as he sketched and sang about "My Dogs". Mr. Smith sang with an unadorned sense of openness and exhibited a sublime sense of physical comedy that knew no barriers. Mr. Smith was a gift for those who treasure adventurous and creative performers.

The song "Infinite Joy" brings some release from the sorrow of some of the other songs and was sung with a thrilling clarity of tone by ensemble member Katie McManus. Ms. McManus created an ethereal sense of remembrance and aching loss in her performance of "14 Dwight Avenue, Natick, Massachusetts."

Ensemble member Brigid Wallace sang the memorable song "Passover" with beautiful intonation and passion. Ms. Wallace also sang the inspirational song of emotional comfort "Anytime (I Am There)" with a stunning and resonant power.

Ensemble member DeJeanette Horne shone in the musical ode to the leadership of the artistically courageous "Joe Papp." The mood was bouncy, and the feelings of the song were conveyed with an upbeat attitude.

Ensemble member Ben Clark contributed impressively to the overall mood of the evening with his stage presence.

Projections design by Jeremy Bennett was particularly enhancing with images of trees, the alphabet, the World Trade Center and so forth projected upon vertical panels that ran up and down each side and on the center of the stage.

The lighting design by Alberto Segarra was extremely and effectively linked to the drama of the proceedings.

Resident scenic design by Matthew J. Keenan was very effective with panels lining each side of the stage.

The costume design by Shadia Hafiz was effective and smart with basic black with accents of color.

Stage Manager Gabrielle Bunch should be credited with keeping the scenes changing quickly and seamlessly from one transition to another. Each song followed organically from the previous one --almost like little musical vignettes.

There are so many emotions to process in this richly rewarding work that you may want to see it for a second time. This production stresses that grief is a part of life and life goes on----we can remember those who we have lost in each moment of our lives. The "elegies" that are sung in this song cycle are relevant to anyone who wants to find a way through their pain in the stress-filled and turmoil-laden world we live in. Do not miss the Keegan Theatre's superb production of Elegies: A Song Cycle.

Running Time: 90 minutes with no intermission

Elegies: A Song Cycle runs through November 20, 2022 at the Keegan Theatre located at 1742 Church Street NW, Washington, DC, 20036.

Photo Credit: Harrison Smith, DeJeanette Horne and John Loughney in

Elegies; A Song Cycle. Photo by Cameron Whitman.