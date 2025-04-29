Drunk Shakespeare's ROMEO & JULIET Begins Tomorrow At The Sage Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning on April 30, Romeo & Juliet will stumble to the stage in the latest incarnation of the beloved underground phenomenon, Drunk Shakespeare. Romeo & Juliet is written by Lori Wolter Hudson and directed by Lisa Klages Calhoun and takes place at The Sage Theatre (1100 13th St., NW), a hidden library speakeasy in the heart of Washington D.C. The production will have a limited run of 8 weeks, with the final performance taking place on June 22.

As is tradition, each performance will see one of the actors down five shots of liquor and dive headfirst into history's most iconic tale of star-crossed lovers. In this bold and boozy retelling of the passionate romance, love is intoxicating, sword fights are sexy, and tragedy has never been this hilarious. Whether you're a hopeless romantic or just there for the happy hour, Romeo & Juliet is serving the greatest love story ever told—on the rocks.

The Drunk Shakespeare Society is comprised of a rotating ensemble of actors including Osama Ashour, Trenton Beavers, Matt Castleman, Marissa Chaffee, Kit Krull, Julia Link, Sarah Middough, Ethan Miller, Joshua Street, and Erin Viets.

Drunk Shakespeare plays begin with one professional actor drinking more than five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes. The results are messy and outrageous. Every night is different and truly anything can happen. The Drunk Shakespeare Society has been meeting, drinking, and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights (and over a thousand liters of liquor). With more performances of Shakespeare than any other company in America, this talented troupe loves sharing the high drama, epic poetry, and enduring characters Wiliam Shakespeare created over 400 years ago. You don't need to know anything about Shakespeare to enjoy this show – pop culture references and liberal departures from the text make it accessible for anyone who likes a drink. Performed in a hidden library Speakeasy with over 10,000 real books, craft cocktails and light snacks are available during the show.

Performances of Romeo and Juliet take place Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets start at $49 and are available for purchase online at this link, where a full performance schedule is also available. A Royal Experience for two is available at each performance for $500. The Royal Experience includes VIP hand-carved throne seating while you indulge in the society's finest offerings: a bottle of champagne, two hand-crafted cocktails, delicious treats, and the ability to influence the performance as the Count and Countess.

Drunk Shakespeare is currently performing in New York City, Chicago, D.C., Phoenix, and Houston.

