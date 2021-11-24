Don't Miss The Return Of America's Favorite Dragapella Quartet, The Kinsey Sicks In OY VEY IN A MANGER

Get ready for rolling-on-the-floor laughter and plenty of chutzpah when The Kinsey Sicks return to Theater J with their hit heretical holiday show, Oy Vey in a Manger. The quartet will bring their twisted approach to the merry and bright holiday season, skewering politicians of every stripe along the way. This is not a show to bring the kids to; leave them at home with a sitter and enjoy a night out with the 18-and-over crowd. After playing to sold-out audiences in 2016, the ladies return to Theater J for a limited engagement from December 17 through 25 only.

Oy Vey in a Manger finds Kinsey Sicks members Trampolina, Trixie, Winnie, and Angel trying to sell off their manger-yes, that manger-before it's foreclosed. Secrets are revealed, Jewish-Gentile tensions surface, and a raunchy good time is had by all. The hysterical musical revue and comedy performance features deliciously mischievous reinterpretations of holiday classics, such as "Lusty the Snowman," "G-d Bless Ye Femmy Lesbians" as well as Jewish favorites such as "Don't Be Happy, Worry" and "I Had a Little Facial."

"Oy Vey in a Manger is a wildly joyful and totally saucy evening of absolutely perfect four-part holiday harmonies," says Theater J Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. "With ribaldry galore, outrageous political satire, and gorgeous harmonies, this show is even more hilarious, tuneful, and wildly outrageous than ever. The real secret of these chicks with schticks is their incredible artistry, their beautiful voices, and their ability to find the fun in all of our country's chaos. You'll have a blast."

Spawned in San Francisco almost 30 years ago, The Kinsey Sicks have performed in 42 states, Mexico, Canada, Europe, and Australia. In 2001, they starred in their own Off-Broadway show at New York's legendary Studio 54. That production received a nomination for a Lucille Lortel Award (the Off-Broadway Tony) for Best Musical and a Drama Desk nomination for Best Lyrics. The Kinsey Sicks have released 9 hilarious CDs, have been profiled on national television, and were the subjects of a lengthy cover feature in the arts section of The New York Times. The Kinsey Sicks is also the subjects of two films: a concert film, I Wanna Be a Republican and a behind-the-scenes documentary, Almost Infamous, chronicling the adventure of the group's extended run at the Las Vegas Hilton.



The cast of The Kinsey Sicks features Spencer Brown as Trampolina, Jeff Manabat as Trixie, Nathan Marken as Winnie, and J.B. McLendon as Angel.

Oy Vey in a Manger runs 10 performances only, December 17 through 25, 2021 at Theater J in the Edlavitch DCJCC's Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater. Press night is Friday, December 17 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are available at theaterj.org or by calling the ticket office at 202.777.3210.