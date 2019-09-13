DJ Throdown Wins Second Consecutive DMC US Finals DJ Championship

The Washington, D.C. area's very own and most eccentric turntablist entertainer, DJ Throdown, AKA Ross Volpe, continued his reign as "America's Best DJ" by again winning the prestigious DMC US Finals DJ Battle. DJ Throdown will represent America on September 28 in London at the DMC World DJ Championships, where last year he finished 5th best in the world.

Based on the scores of a panel of former DMC champions, DJ Throdown, the "Sultan of Scratch" beat a large group of regional finalists in winning the 2019 DMC competition.

DJ Throdown is a DJ party fixture at nightclubs throughout America and Europe. He was born and raised and attended high school and college in Virginia. He also spends time teaching aspiring, young DJs in the DC area.

Throdown has teamed with his brother, award winning filmmaker Andrew M. Volpe of Crooked Foxes Productions - crookedfoxesproductions.com - to produce "Cat Scratch Fever (The Cat Video)," a comedy PSA film short about the benefits of pet adoption, which will be unveiled at future film festivals.

No matter what the outcome of the London competition, DJ Throdown said he will continue to produce influential music, adding, "I want to meld hip hop sounds from the golden era of old school music I listened to when I was younger and recast it with a more lively sound suitable for future club goers."

For more information, visit: FB - www.facebook.com/DJThrodownDC

Social media: Twitter - @djthrodowndc - twitter.com/djthrodowndc





