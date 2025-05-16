Constellation Theatre Company to Exit Source Theatre After Final Production of HEAD OVER HEELS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Theatre reports that Constellation Theatre Company has announced that its current production of Head Over Heels will be its last at the Source Theatre on 14th Street in Washington, D.C. The announcement follows an extended effort by Constellation and members of the D.C. theatre community to preserve the historic black box venue, which has hosted a range of arts organizations over the past five decades.

In a statement, Constellation revealed that it was first notified in August 2024 by CulturalDC - the building's owner - that the Source Theatre was being put up for sale. CulturalDC indicated an intention to sell to another nonprofit arts organization. Constellation, which has rented both theatre and office space at the location for 18 years, began fundraising efforts and submitted what it described as a fair market-value offer. Despite these efforts and multiple proposals, CulturalDC declined to sell the building to the company.

Constellation’s artistic director Allison Stockman called Head Over Heels, which runs through June 1, a fitting celebration of the space’s history. “We’re celebrating 18 years and 54 productions at Source with a magical production of Head Over Heels, [which] is all about joy, hope, and community - and that’s what we hope our future is all about too,” she said.

The Source Theatre has served as a cornerstone of the local arts scene, hosting groups such as IN Series, Washington Improv Theater, Capital Fringe, the Washington Theatre Festival, and the original Source Theatre Company under Joe Banno. The space’s intimate and flexible design has made it a favored venue for experimental and community-driven work.

While Constellation will no longer operate from the Source Theatre, the company has confirmed that it will continue producing theatre and plans to announce new locations at a later date.

Constellation Theatre Company was founded with a mission to present powerful global stories in an intimate setting, integrating visual design, original music, movement, and ensemble performance.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 12% Audra McDonald - Gypsy - 8% Vote Now!