Complete Cast and Creative Team Announced for THE OTHER SIDE

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the full cast and creative team for The Other Side, which brings Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson's simple yet powerful book to life with movement from choreographer and Kennedy Center Artistic Advisor for Dance Education, Hope Boykin.

Running April 21 - 30, 2022 in the Family Theater, this world premiere Kennedy Center and HopeBoykinDance co-commission for young audiences tells Woodson's story of two girls, Clover and Annie, who live in a small town where a fence represents an ongoing divide. Clover's mom says it isn't safe to cross the fence that segregates their African-American side of town from the white side where Annie lives. When the two girls strike up a friendship, they find a clever way to get around the grown-up rules.

"Although movement is often abstract, the undeniable and rich message of this simple and touching story is brought to life in a way where we are forced to look at and within ourselves; lifting the divide and crossing over barriers to become better humans," said Boykin.

An impactful tale about the power young people can have to make change in the world, The Other Side features Tara Bellardini, Kendall Dennis, Daisy Denicore, Deirdre Dunkin, Jordin Greene, Cameron Harris, Tansia Lane, Dejah Lynn Poole, Nateisha Reaves, and Riché Williams.

Featuring an original score by Ali Jackson, The Other Side creative team includes lighting designer Al Crawford, set designer Joseph Gaito, costume designer Mark Eric Rodriguez, narration by Lay'la K. Rogers, assistant to the choreographer Amina Vargas, and production stage manager A.J. Jelonek.

Following the performance on Saturday, April 23 at 1:30 p.m., audience members are invited to stay for a creative conversation to ask questions and hear stories with the show's artists. The 1:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, April 30 is a sensory friendly performance, designed to create an experience that is welcoming to all families, including those with children with autism or other sensory sensitivities-families that do not require these Accessibility accommodations are still very much welcome to attend.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for The Other Side start at $20 and are currently on sale. For more information please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

ABOUT EDUCATION AT THE KENNEDY CENTER

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts sets a national standard for arts learning. Working through model programs and a nationwide network of partners, the nation's cultural center harnesses the power of the arts to address education challenges, accelerate best practices, and uplift citizen artists. Across all its programs, the Kennedy Center is committed to increasing accessible, inclusive opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in, learn about, and learn through the arts. New York Times best-selling author and 2020 MacArthur fellow Jacqueline Woodson serves as the Center's new Education Artist-in-Residence. Woodson's residency will include both on and off-stage programming across genres, forms, and spaces, to be seen both locally and nationally.

Highlights of the 2021-2022 season include the annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, which impacts thousands of college-aged theater students across the country; three Kennedy Center world premiere commissions comprising of the stage adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's thrilling sequel to A Wrinkle in Time, A Wind in the Door, Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume, and Beastgirl; the adaptations of two of the Kennedy Center's new Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson's award-winning books, Show Way and The Other Side; and former Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems' collaboration with illustrator Amber Ren and the National Symphony Orchestra, Because, a moving tale of chance, discovery, persistence, and magic, chronicling a young girl's journey to center stage.

As an essential component of the living memorial to President Kennedy, the Center's Education programs utilize the arts to embrace President Kennedy's ideals of service, justice, freedom, courage, and gratitude. By cultivating the citizen artist in everyone, the Kennedy Center brings the arts and creativity to the center of our lives. For more information, please visit kennedy-center.org/education/.