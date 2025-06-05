Cast & Creative Team Set for YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND: WOMEN POP SONGWRITERS at Signature Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Signature Theatre has revealed that Lila Blue and Katie Mariko Murray will perform in You’ve Got a Friend: Women Pop Songwriters, a cabaret celebrating the amazing women who not only sing but write their own music such as Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Dolly Parton. The cabaret will be music directed by Sequoia "REDWOOD" Snyder (The Public’s Goddess, Jazz at Lincoln Center). You’ve Got a Friend: Women Pop Songwriters runs July 2 – 13 in Signature’s ARK Theatre.

“I’ve known Katie for several years, and each time we collaborate, I can’t wait until the next,” said Director of Signature Cabarets Mark G. Meadows. “She is one of the most captivating, electric artists out there. And then there’s Lila, an artist who I first worked with in San Francisco a year ago. Lila and I were so magnetic together that we joked, ‘alright, I got you in my calendar for a collab July 2025,’ and guess what, it happened! I can’t wait for you to witness these two artists, accompanied and led by another leading lady in music, and an old student of mine, Sequoia Snyder. You’ll hear classics reimagined, underscored by personal stories that will leave you better than you came!”



From Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, and Carly Simon to Brandi Carlile, Alicia Keys, Sara Bareilles and Adele, Signature celebrates the amazing women who not only sing but write their own music. From pop standards to newer hits, revel in the singer/songwriters who composed “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” “You’re So Vain” and “Cactus Tree.”

