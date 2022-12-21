Cast Announced for DC Premiere of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at The Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the acclaimed serio-comedic play The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, making its DC Premiere at Keegan January 28 - February 25, 2023.

"The Lifespan of a Fact is a fascinating play about the essence of truth, and the responsibility of nonfiction writers as they go about the craft of storytelling," says Susan Marie Rhea, Keegan's Artistic Director and the director of the show. "I've been intrigued by Lifespan since it first played on Broadway, and I'm absolutely thrilled that Keegan gets to tackle it. We've assembled a top-notch team of actors and designers to breathe life into this powerhouse script - a play both funny and deeply thoughtful - and I'm excited to give our audiences something to think and talk about together, long after they leave the theater."

About the play:

Jim Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy - an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D'Agata's essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

The cast of Lifespan includes Colin Smith as John D'Agata, Sheri Herren as Emily Penrose, and Iván Carlo as Jim Fingal.

In addition to director Susan Marie Rhea, the artistic team includes Jeremy Bennett (Projections Designer), Gabrielle Busch (Stage Manager), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Venus Gulbranson (Lighting Designer), Shadia Hafiz (Costume Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties and Set Dressing Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Resident Scenic Designer and Lead Carpenter), and Ryan Sellers (Fight Choreographer).

Lifespan runs January 28 - February 25, 2023 with performances Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and matinee performances at 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. There are several special events scheduled around the run, including:

February 5: Free "Meet the Artists" Audience Talkback after the matinee performance

February 10: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 pre-show drink in the upstairs lounge at the theater

February 12: Free Audience Talkback with special guest, prize-winning journalist Bob Levey, after the matinee performance

March 3: Club Keegan discussion of the play at Botanical Bar at 1633 P St NW, which includes drink and appetizer (Event ticket does not include show performance - show tickets sold separately)

Details and tickets, including discounted custom tickets packages, are available at www.keegantheatre.com.