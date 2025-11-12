CHANUKAH IN THE DARK is Coming to Theater J This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From December 6 through December 21, 2025, Theater J will bring a special production for the whole family, Chanukah in the Dark, to the stage, part of their Theater Jr. series for families. Performances are at 11:00AM and 3:00PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

When the lights go out during Chanukah, young Max and her family begin sharing songs, stories, and traditions – only to discover the lights they needed and The Miracles they searched for were in their midst all along. Perfect for ages 5 and up, Chanukah in the Dark is a play that celebrates the power of creativity and the joy of family. This one-hour performance is written by Theater J Artistic Director Hayley Finn and Directed by Tyler Herman with music by Adam Wernick. The cast includes Theater J regular Ethan Miller, as well as Sara Delany, Steve Lebens and Barbara Pinolini.

The Edlavitch DCJCC will be holding its annual JFamily Chanukah party on Sunday, December 14, at 10:00AM, and families can combine their ticket to the Chanukah Party with their tickets to the Theater J's 11:00 AM performance of Chanukah in the Dark. The party is geared towards children five years and younger, though all are welcome. The event will feature a bounce house, music, arts and crafts, snacks and more!

Theater J will also be inviting elementary schools to attend weekday matinee performances with tickets underwritten in part by the Robert M Fisher Memorial Foundation Theater for Youth Fund and the DC Commission on Arts and Humanities. The classes attending will have the opportunity for a Theater J teaching artist to visit their classroom before the performance. Schools interested in participating should visit theaterj.org/education.