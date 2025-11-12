 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

CHANUKAH IN THE DARK is Coming to Theater J This Holiday Season

The cast  includes Theater J regular Ethan Miller, as well as Sara Delany, Steve Lebens and Barbara Pinolini. 

By: Nov. 12, 2025
CHANUKAH IN THE DARK is Coming to Theater J This Holiday Season Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

From December 6 through December 21, 2025, Theater J will bring a special production for the whole family, Chanukah in the Dark, to the stage, part of their Theater Jr. series for families. Performances are at 11:00AM and 3:00PM on Saturdays and Sundays. 

When the lights go out during Chanukah, young Max and her family begin sharing songs, stories, and traditions – only to discover the lights they needed and The Miracles they searched for were in their midst all along. Perfect for ages 5 and up, Chanukah in the Dark is a play that celebrates the power of creativity and the joy of family. This one-hour performance is written by Theater J Artistic Director Hayley Finn and Directed by Tyler Herman with music by Adam Wernick. The cast  includes Theater J regular Ethan Miller, as well as Sara Delany, Steve Lebens and Barbara Pinolini. 

The Edlavitch DCJCC will be holding its annual JFamily Chanukah party on Sunday, December 14, at 10:00AM, and families can combine their ticket to the Chanukah Party with their tickets to the Theater J's 11:00 AM performance of Chanukah in the Dark. The party is geared towards children five years and younger, though all are welcome. The event will feature a bounce house, music, arts and crafts, snacks and more! 

Theater J will also be inviting elementary schools to attend weekday matinee performances with tickets underwritten in part by the Robert M Fisher Memorial Foundation Theater for Youth Fund and the DC Commission on Arts and Humanities. The classes attending will have the opportunity for a Theater J teaching artist to visit their classroom before the performance. Schools interested in participating should visit theaterj.org/education.  




Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos