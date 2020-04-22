Byrd Theatre Announces Virtual Screening Room

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

NBC12 has reported that the Byrd Theatre will present a virtual screening room to adapt to during the health crisis.



Ted Haynes, president of the Byrd Theatre Foundation, shared:

"We must adapt and change to support the needs of our community during this difficult time...We hope to be open and seeing our patrons in person and offering the great programming people love, but in the meantime, we are offering programming to meet them where they are - at home."

The theatre is partnering with independent distributors to release films in a virtual screening room.







