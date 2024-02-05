Baltimore Center Stage And Mosaic Theater Company Present MEXODUS A World Premiere Hip-Hop Remix Musical

Baltimore Center Stage and Mosaic Theater Company are partnering to present the world premiere of a new musical that explores the Underground Railroad that went South into Mexico.

MEXODUS, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, is a live-looped musical that is composed in real time-a truly groundbreaking theatrical experience. The performance runs March 14 through April 7 at Center Stage, followed by an engagement at Washington's Mosaic Theater Company from May 16 through June 16.

"I cannot imagine a better way to start 2024 than presenting this incredible new musical with our partners at Mosaic Theater," noted Stevie Walker-Webb, Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage. "Through their years of collaboration, Brian and Nygel have created something remarkable-a hip-hop infused show that highlights the power of Black and Brown unity through a historical lens. If you love Hamilton, you will love MEXODUS."

"Brian and Nygel have taken this little-known piece of history and created a heart-thrilling story of Black and Brown bodies standing together against oppression," said Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater. "It is a very American story that reflects on how history has made us who we are. Audiences will be especially awed by the on-stage talents of Brian and Nygel, who-through the art of live-looping- literally create the score on stage each night. Mosaic is thrilled to collaborate with Center Stage on this world premiere production, after shepherding this piece through our Catalyst Series over the last several years."

History meets hip-hop in MEXODUS, which explores the often-untold stories of the 4,000 to 10,000 enslaved people in the United States who sought freedom in Mexico, rather than looking north. Quijada and Robinson use live-looping to create a musical in real time, telling a unique story of the Underground Railroad that led south, highlighting the power of Black and Brown unity. The show was developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Quijada and Robinson collaborating virtually to release one track per month along with video of the two artists performing. For a taste of the collaboration, you can watch this video for MEXODUS track "Two Bodies." This world premiere production received developmental support from Mosaic's Catalyst new play development incubator.

Both Quijada and Robinson are celebrated solo artists in their own right. Quijada, an Emmy-nominated playwright, actor, and composer, has had original work developed and produced all across the country. His hip hop solo show Where Did We Sit on the Bus? received two Jeff Awards including Outstanding Solo Performance, two Drama Desk Nominations, and a Drama League Nomination. His Theater for Young Audiences play Kid Prince and Pablo premiered at The Kennedy Center in 2019. His newest musical Somewhere Over the Border received a rolling World Premiere at Syracuse Stage, Geva Theatre, and TeatroVista, garnering three Jeff Awards including Best Musical. His song "The Always Song" was Nickelodeon's 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month Song.

Robinson is a singer, actor, writer, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Chicago, IL. Robinson's select theater credits include Bro. Davis in The Amen Corner at Shakespeare Theatre Company, where he was also the music director, Jimmy Powers in Lady Day at North Carolina Theatre, Larry in Lincoln Center's concert version of Beau: The Musical, Jesus in Godspell at St. Michael's Playhouse, and The All Night Strut at Milwaukee Rep.

The production is directed by David Mendizábal, a director, designer, producer, and the Associate Artistic Director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre. They are one of the Producing Artistic Leaders of the Obie Award winning The Movement Theatre Company in NYC, and a founding collective member and former Associate Artistic Director of the Obie Award winning The Sol Project. David is a 2021 Princess Grace Award Honoraria Recipient in Theater.

The creative and production team for MEXODUS includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Designer), David Mendizábal (Costume Designer), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Designer), and Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Designer). Hope Villanueva (Production Stage Manager) and Josh Blye (Assistant Stage Manager) will lead stage management for Baltimore and Shayna O'Neill (Production Stage Manager) will lead for Mosaic's run.

Single tickets are currently on sale by visiting centerstage.org or calling 410.332.0033. Patrons can also visit the box office, located at 700 North Calvert Street.

For Mosaic Theatre Company: Single tickets are currently on sale by visiting Click Here or calling 202.399.7993 ext. 501. Patrons can also visit the box office, located at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H Street NE, Washington, DC, 20002.

Performances are Thursdays at 11AM; Thursdays-Fridays at 7PM; Saturdays at 8PM; and Sundays at 3PM.