BWW Review: SIGNATURE VINYL at Signature Theatre

A "Signed Sealed Delivered” cinematic musical experience.

Music has always been able to get us through the most turbulent times in this nation's history. With the ongoing pandemic and all the other craziness that is happening right now, Signature Theatre gives us Signature Vinyl. It's a cinematic concert experience that will make you forget everything in the world for a little while as some of Signature's top performers put their spin (no pun intended) on some classics from the 60's and 70's.

Featuring all new arrangements by Mark G. Meadows the concert starts off big with Solomon Parker III's kicking rendition of the Earth, Wind & Fire classic "September". Parker's performance is only a taste of many good things to come.

Shayna Blass performing "It Won't Be Long" in Signature Theatre's

Signature Vinyl. Photo by Chiet Productions.

Next up is easily one of my favorite performances in Signature Vinyl. Shayna Blass' Janis Joplinesque leaves everything out there rendition of Aretha Franklin's "It Won't Be Long" kicks the proceedings into overdrive. We are still cleaning up from the hole blown in our TV set by Blass' killer vocal power.

Kevin McAllister backed by Mark G. Meadows on keyboard performing "Can't Buy Me Love" in Signature Theatre's Signature Vinyl.

Photo by Chiet Productions.

Kevin McAllister's jazzy take on The Beatles "Can't Buy Me Love" is another true highlight of this film. It's always refreshing to hear a new take on a classic and Meadows' arrangement paired with Mc Allister's vocal definitely scores.

Natascia Diaz and Robbie Schaefer are a winning combination for a pairing of The Shirelles' "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" and The Drifters' "Up on the Roof". Both songs were written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin). Two vocalists and a guitar are all you really need sometimes for a true musical moment.

A few other highlights include Tracy Lynn Olivera's beautiful rendition of Billy Joel's "Summer Highland Falls", Rachel Zampelli's stunning version of Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road". and Ines Nassara's gorgeous version of Stevie Wonder's "Summer Soft". These are only a few examples but trust me, there's plenty more to enjoy.

The singers are backed by Mark G. Meadows & The Movement. The band members are Meadows (Keys), Eliot Seppa (Bass), Jack Kilby and Dante Pope (Drums), Deante Haggerty-Willis and Noah Pierre (Guitar), and Trey Sorrells (Sax).

Mark G. Meadows also sings besides being the film's arranger and keyboardist. Be sure to highly enjoy his vocal prowess on Bruce Hornsby's "The Way It Is".

If there is anything "wrong" with Signature Vinyl it's the fact that the powerhouse performer known as Jade Jones only has one brief appearance where she knocks Barrett Strong's "Money (That's What I Want) into the next stratosphere. As far as I'm concerned, there is no such thing as too much Jade Jones.

Signature Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner's concept of filming in various locations around the DMV gives the film a cozy intimate look. It's almost as if we are all back gathered together in the ARK watching a Signature cabaret. That day cannot come soon enough.

The film is shot by Chiet Productions and edited by Signature Theatre's very own James Gardiner.

All in all, Signature Vinyl is what we all need right now. Strong performances, excellent arrangements, and really good production elements all come together for a "Signed Sealed Delivered" cinematic musical experience from Signature Theatre.

Running Time: 80 minutes

Signature Vinyl is available for streaming through May 6, 2021. Signature Theatre requests a $25 or higher donation to view the film. To do so and to view the film, click here.

