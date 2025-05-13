BWW Q&A: Bailey Ryon on KIMBERLY AKIMBO at The National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its triumphant run on Broadway, Kimberly Akimbo is now delighting audiences across the country on its first national tour. The Tony Award-winning musical—named Best Musical at the 2023 Tony Awards—features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and a score by Jeanine Tesori, the team behind Shrek the Musical and Fun Home. Under the direction of Jessica Stone and with choreography by Danny Mefford, the production brings to life the offbeat, deeply moving story of Kimberly, a teenager with a rare aging condition navigating adolescence, family dysfunction, and first love in suburban New Jersey.

The tour recently arrived at the historic National Theatre in Washington, D.C., a venue with a storied past dating back to 1835. Managed by the Nederlander Organization, the National has hosted major touring productions and pre-Broadway tryouts for over a century, making it a fitting home for this acclaimed musical.

In this interview, we speak with Bailey Ryon, who serves as Dance Captain on the Kimberly Akimbo tour. A Broadway veteran from a young age—originating the role of Matilda in Matilda the Musical—Bailey brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for dance and storytelling to the production. She shares insight into her journey with the show, the creative team behind it, her own background in dance and theatre, and what makes this production—and this stop on the tour—so personally meaningful.

What initially drew you to wanting to be the Dance Captain in Kimberly Akimbo?

Dance feels like home to me, I’ve been surrounded by it my entire life. My mom was a choreographer and dance teacher so growing up I would sit in the corner of her classes when she was working. Eventually, by age three, I started participating in the baby ballerina classes and I never looked back. The thing I love most about dance is the intricacy. The tiny details, the subtle movements, the emotion, everything that makes dance an art form. It’s why I love choreographing and why I love teaching younger generations.

Technique is important yes, but there is something so beautiful about teaching artistry and watching a dancer transform because they truly love what they do. In college I had the chance to associate choreograph under Beau Harmon. It was one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my dance career. I learned so much from that experience and instantly knew this was something I wanted to take on post university.

So of course, when Danny Mefford (choreographer) asked if I would be interested in the position I immediately said yes. It is such an honor to be trusted with Danny Mefford’s choreography. He is a genius and a gem and the love he pours into every movement he choreographs is truly inspiring. What I love about the choreography in Akimbo is that every single movement has meaning. There is an always a reason for why we are dancing and it shows throughout every characters journey in the show. I am forever thankful for Danny and for what he has taught me during this experience!

How have your previous experiences on Broadway, particularly in Matilda The Musical and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, prepared you for this role?

Taking on two roles of that caliber at such a young age teaches you A LOT. Not even the shows in particular but just being in the industry that early gives you a ton of life experience. When you’re a kid, you live with less fear. To me, at that age, I wasn’t working when I was in Matilda and Grinch I was having fun.

I went into auditions without feelings of nerves and I sang in front of hundreds without anxiety because I was simply doing what brought me joy. As you get older and start to lose that innocence while staying the industry, auditions become more nerve-wracking and you constantly worry about how the audience views you.

It’s nice having a reminder of why I started this in the first place. When I think back to what I accomplished as a child it gives me the confidence to continue my career as an adult.

Kimberly Akimbo is such a unique and layered show. What was your first reaction when you read the script or saw the show?

I was away in college when the show was on Broadway so my first full experience was our table read at the start of rehearsals. I was honestly left speechless! I knew the show was good but you said it yourself, there are so many layers to Akimbo.

This show has so much heart, I feel like it just seeps off the stage and into the audience. It truly takes you by surprise and keeps you on your toes. I felt like I had whiplash at the read through, first I was uncontrollably laughing and the next moment I was trying to hold back tears. I remember going home that day feeling so emotionally fulfilled which is what I hope each audience member feels when they leave the theatre.

What part of Kimberly’s journey resonates most with you personally?

I’ve always felt to attached to Kimmy’s optimism. She lives her day to day life with so much hope and excitement for the future. Even when she has her struggles or bad days she always keeps a smile on her face and has a great outlook on life!

What has it been like working with Jessica Stone and the creative team, especially on a show that’s already had such success on Broadway?

An absolute dream. I always like to joke that “I want to be Jessica Stone when I grow up” but it genuinely is the truth. She is utterly brilliant and the work she produces is absolutely beautiful. Getting to observe her create in rehearsals was one of the most inspiring things I have ever watched.

I definitely learned a great amount from her and will carry her wise words and advice with me for the rest of my life. It is abundantly clear how much love she has for this show and her craft, and it shows on stage. Also, the way the entire team collaborated as a whole was magical. David, Jeanine, Jess, Danny, and every single person behind the scenes and on stage are so kind, hardworking, and made this process so special.

It is an honor to get to work with this crew of people every single day, I have so much respect for each and every one of them.

This run is happening at the iconic National Theatre in D.C.—have you performed in Washington, D.C. before? What makes this venue special?

I have not performed in D.C before however, this stop so far is the closest to my home base! I grew up about an hour north of Baltimore right on the Pennsylvania/Maryland border then went to college at James Madison University in VA, so this stop is extra special to me because I will be able to visit so many people I care about!

I am a firm believer in found family and speak very openly about how the people in my life are my entire world, blood related or not. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. I could not be more excited to be in an area where I get to spend time with my people and share a show that I am so proud of with them.

What’s a backstage moment from the tour that always makes you smile?

Every Saturday we have this tradition called ‘Hosts’ created by Jim Hogan! Once a week, one person in the entire company can sign up to “host”! Then after our Saturday night show we all gather, eat snacks, and have some company bonding time! It truly is an amazing experience each and every time!

It’s a great way to catch up with fellow castmates, the crew, the pit, and everyone involved because sometimes with our hectic schedules it is difficult to see everyone! Seeing everyone in the same room at the end of each week always brings me so much joy! Also, having my fellow swings backstage is always the best. We are definitely like a little family and I adore getting to spend every day with them!

Why must audiences come and see the show?

This show will rock your world. It may not be what you’re expecting when you walk into the theatre but you will leave full of so much emotion and maybe a different outlook on life! Every single person involved has so much love for this story and these characters and it shows on stage every single night. I know the audience will love the show just as much as we do!

