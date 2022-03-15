BWW Interview: Theatre Life with Bobby Smith

Bobby Smith

Today's subject Bobby Smith is a prime example of someone living his theatre life to the fullest. Currently he is performing in Signature Theatre's excellent production of She Loves Me as parfumerie clerk Ladislav Sipos. The production runs through April 24th in Signature's MAX space.

Over the years Bobby has proven himself as an exquisite dancer, actor, director and choreographer.

Some of his many memorable performances include Charles Guiteau in Assassins, Kringelein in Grand Hotel, Mr. Peachum in The Threepenny Opera, and of course the role of his career, Albin/Zaza in La Cage aux Folles all at Signature Theatre. That is only a sample of Bobby's long Signature association.

Elsewhere you have seen him as Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast and Max in The Sound of Music at Olney Theatre Center. He also directed Grease, Cinderella and Forever Plaid (also choreographed) at OTC. as well.

At Ford's Theatre he has performed in Violet, 1776, and A Christmas Carol.

Other area credits include directing Forever Plaid at Riverside Dinner Theatre and A Grand Night for Singing at Montgomery College also as director.

He has worked with the likes of Tony award winning director/choreographer Susan Stroman and as you have read has a very long association with Forever Plaid. He has either performed or directed several companies of that show spreading the Plaid sound to all.

When not performing, he can be found teaching the youth of America about little-known musicals such as a Bock/Harnick Bill Baird marionette show called Man in The Moon as well as the more well-known musical theatre canon.

Bobby Smith is an extremely talented performer as his work on She Loves Me proves that yet again. I highly urge you to grab some seats and maybe some "Vanilla Ice Cream" and see Signature's latest gem of a lesser-produced work featuring the always superb and always humble (no really) Bobby Smith. He lives his theatre life to the fullest and from my "Perspective", that is always a good thing!

An early career pic of Bobby Smith in the 1979ish

Swift Creek Mill Playhouse production of Bye Bye Birdie.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Had you known as a child that you would become a professional performer?

No, I didn't It was the slot that I got into. I do a lot of teaching and I feel like they are very similar. It's something at which my students excel at so it does a lot for them. So no, I didn't necessarily think I was going to do that.

Who would you say was your biggest mentor?

Well, there's been a lot of them. I'm really half but I my biggest mentor the person that really made me comfortable in the arts was my amazing choral teacher Deen Entsminger.

Bobby Smith in Signature Theatre's 2009 production of

See What I Wanna See.

This was Bobby's first Signature production.

Photo by Scott Suchman.

What was your first production at Signature Theatre and how many productions total including She Loves Me have you performed there?

I've done thirty mainstage productions. I've also done countless cabarets and more there too.

My first show at Signature was See What I Wanna See. It was during our Michael John LaChiusa season. We were premiering Giant in the MAX and he would come into the ARK to ground himself before going back to rehearsal.

Bobby Smith in Signature Theatre's production of She Loves Me.

Photo by Margot Schulman.

For those that don't know about She Loves Me, can you please give us an overview of the show and also something about your character?

It's basically two people that are working together and think they hate each other. And they're corresponding. And they're there in the same shop. They correspond to each other and then they finally meet. And it's just really lovely peace.

It's also one of the interesting pieces about musical theatre form, it's not your typical musical. It's kind of amazing that it's this perfect, intricate, little character driven musical. It's neat. There are no big numbers and there are no falling chandeliers. It just tells this very interesting and nice love story.

I play George's friend and co-worker Ladisalv Sipos. I am kind of his confidant and his supporter who helps him get through all of the situations he has to get through.

Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick are best known for Fiddler on the Roof but they have a bigger canon that just that one show. Why do you think She Loves Me, Fiorello, and Tenderloin are not performed as much as Fiddler on the Roof when they are just as good?

A lot of it has to do with weather or not your company's board is ok with only doing shows that have name recognition. If that is the case then you will be doing Fiddler on the Roof over, She Loves Me, or Fiorello.

What is it about the DC theatre community that makes it so great for a performer?

It's a community that is full of so many different types of performers. I find it to be irresistible. The actors I work with are all different. It's a wealth of different performance types and it's lovely to be a part of it.

You also direct and choreograph. If presented with the opportunity, which of the works of Bock and Harnick would you most like to tackle?

I'm putting this out there. Definitely The Apple Tree. My drama teacher Albert Biddle came up to me and asked if I would participate in poetry and public speaking competitions. Then one year he said we were going to do a musical. I knew no one in the drama department mind you. The musical was The Apple Tree. He split up the parts to give more students a chance and cast me as the Narrator in "Passionella". I am still to this day fascinated by that show.

After She Loves Me, what does the rest of 2022 hold in store for you?

There are a lot of things that I can't announce just yet. I am still doing lots of teaching which I am very passionate about at Catholic University and Stageworkz where I have been teaching for twenty years now.

Special thanks to Signature Theatre's Director of Marketing Jennifer Buzzell for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.