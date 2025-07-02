Arena Stage's A WRINKLE IN TIME to Host Special July 4 Event

The garage will stay open late, allowing patrons to leave their car post-show, walk to The Wharf, and catch the fireworks—no crowds, no stress!
This Fourth of July, the skies will shimmer above the city and inside Arena Stage. Join Meg Murry and her cosmic guides as they journey through the galaxies in this bold new musical that reimagines a beloved childhood classic.
Meg Murry's father was experimenting with time travel and The Fifth Dimension when he mysteriously disappeared. Now, Meg, her friend Calvin, and her younger brother Charles Wallace must race to rescue him. Can they outwit the forces of evil they will encounter on their heart-stopping journey through space? Join Meg on this epic quest in an adventurous new musical adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's Newbery Medal-winning classic novel that will energize your spirit, expand your imagination, and inspire you to believe that love, friendship, and courage can conquer all.
