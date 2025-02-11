Arena Stage Partners With Philippe Chow On Cobranded Culinary And Entertainment Experiences

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Washington DC location of Philippe Chow Restaurant, known for its modern Beijing style cuisine, and the Tony Award-winning Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater have launched a genuinely collaborative partnership, the first of its kind for both brands.

Starting today, Philippe Chow is the official restaurant partner of Arena Stage. Patrons will enjoy exclusive dining privileges including special menus, concierge private dining services, plus engaging co-branded promotions. Season ticket holders and patrons purchasing theater tickets via Arena Stage's website and sales office will experience a streamlined reservation process and the ability to pre-order Philippe Chow's famous Peking Duck carved tableside.

"It's rare for both management teams to share such an intense commitment to delivering an elevated guest experience, a deep understanding of what it means to be part of the thriving Wharf community as well as the competitive entertainment and hospitality scene in Washington DC," states Abbey Schwartz, General Manager, Philippe Chow DC.

The close proximity of Arena Stage and Philippe Chow makes this partnership sing. Both brands nestled in this vibrant neighborhood, across the street from one another quickly produced a strong “Dinner and a Show” offering.

The collaboration soon extended beyond location, curating sophisticated and alluring dining experiences—whether for an intimate dinner for two or a celebration for two hundred—featuring signature dishes such as the iconic Satays, Sesame Walnut Prawns, Sweet and Sour Chicken, and Filet Mignon, all perfectly orchestrated to get guests to the show on time.

"We're thrilled to partner with Philippe Chow to pair exceptional dining with world-class theater," states Isaac Evans, Senior Director, Sales and Audience Services, Arena Stage. "Our mutual audiences deserve extraordinary experiences both on and off the stage, and this collaboration delivers exactly that— creating unforgettable memories in the heart of DC's Southwest Waterfront."

Arena Stage is the first racially integrated theater in Washington, DC, founded in 1950. Today, under the leadership of Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie it is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists.

Philippe Chow founded in 2005 by Chef Philippe Chow, showcases Beijing style cuisine in a fine dining, hip and vibrant atmosphere. Locations include New York City, Washington DC and Nashville coming soon. philippechow.com

