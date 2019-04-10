Arena Stage 12th D.C. Career Fair To Be Held April 17

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, in partnership with Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen, At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman, At-Large Councilmember Robert White, Jr. and the D.C. Department of Employment Services, opens its doors for the 12th semi-annual D.C. Career Fair Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Mead Center (1101 Sixth St., SW). Throughout the past five years, Arena Stage has partnered with more than 100 participating organizations and served a combined total of nearly 8,000 community members by hosting regular career fairs.

The April 17 event will commence with remarks at 9:00 a.m. by Arena Stage's Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, who will introduce Elissa Silverman, Robert White, Jr., and Department of Employment Services Director, Dr. Unique N. Morris-Hughes. Details about the Career Fair will be shared by Naomi Mitchell, from the Office of Councilmember Allen.

Over 40 employers from local DC Government and private businesses will be on-site hiring in the fields of construction, hospitality, healthcare, facilities, retail and transportation. There will be on-site resources to assist with criminal background expungement, obtaining official identifications and professional clothing, and additional resources for veterans and disabled residents.

For additional information on the D.C. Career Fair visit arenastage.org/careerfair



"Arena Stage is always ready to reach out to lend a hand in hosting events for hard-working people," shares Edgar Dobie. "We are proud to partner with Councilmembers to make these important connections for employers and new employees. It is thrilling to observe what started out as a long line to hand over a resume that has blossomed into an opportunity for professional development. When one builds a giant round building with windows for walls, our venue serves perfectly as a gathering place for those seeking to build their careers. All of us at Arena are excited to host the next career fair and to work alongside such inspiring Councilmembers and their talented staffs."

"When we get job seekers and employers in the same room, good things happen for our residents and our businesses. It's been my honor to host the Ward 6 Job Fair with Arena Stage, along with my At-Large colleagues Councilmember Elissa Silverman and Councilmember Robert White, as a way to help Ward 6 residents get connected to employers with job openings," says Charles Allen. "Anytime someone lands an interview or a job on the spot, we ring a bell to share the hope and success. In my experience from running this job fair for many years, that bell will be ringing often."

"Job opportunities in the District should benefit District residents first," shares Elissa Silverman. "I am thrilled that this career fair helps make that happen twice a year by translating our city's huge economic investments into real jobs and real opportunities for talented DC residents who are eager to work. I look forward to celebrating many new hires and am excited to host residents again with Arena Stage, Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen, and At-Large Councilmember Robert White!"

"I am excited to partner with Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen and At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman on the 12th Semi-Annual Career Fair," says Robert White, Jr. "This is a great opportunity open to all District residents seeking employment to meet employers and speak to hiring managers directly. Bring your resume!"

The employers who will be in attendance at the Career Fair include, but are not limited to, WMATA, Kimpton Hotels, Hyatt, Holiday Inn, Entertainment Cruises, Balfour Beatty, DC United, Harris Teeter, Giant Food, Concord Hospitality, MPD, DOEE, First-Class Workforce Solutions, Intercontinental DC, Strittmatter, Colonial Parking, The Wharf, Securitas, Allied Universal, Bridgepoint Hospital, Creative Food Group, Reston Limo and Bozzuto.

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground-breaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Arena Stage is committed to commissioning and developing new plays and impacts the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement. Now in its seventh decade, Arena Stage serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000. arenastage.org





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You