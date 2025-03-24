Annaleigh Ashford and James Lapine to Honor Mandy Patinkin at Signature Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 14, 2025, Virginia’s Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre will honor star of stage and screen Mandy Patinkin with the company’s fourteenth Stephen Sondheim Award. The Stephen Sondheim Award will be presented at a black-tie Gala Benefit at The Anthem and will benefit Signature Theatre’s artistic, education, and community programs.

Tony Award winner and GRAMMY and Emmy Award nominee Annaleigh Ashford will be joining previously announced artists Ben Platt, Nathan Gunn, Ángel Lozada, Tracy Lynn Olivera, and Awa Sal Secka in paying tribute to Mr. Patinkin with live performances. Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize James Lapine will give remarks as part of the presentation of the Stephen Sondheim Award to Mr. Patinkin. The evening’s tribute performances will be accompanied by Jon Kalbfleisch and Julie Gunn.

Signature’s Sondheim Award Gala honors individuals who have made important contributions to the American Musical Theater. This spring, Signature is thrilled to celebrate Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin. A frequent collaborator with Stephen Sondheim, Patinkin is perhaps best known for originating the role of Georges Seurat in Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George, starring opposite 2011 Stephen Sondheim Award winner Bernadette Peters. Patinkin also appeared in the 1985 concert production of Follies at Lincoln Center, his lauded performance preserved in the documentary Follies in Concert. In addition to his Tony Award-winning performance in Evita, Mandy Patinkin is known for his onscreen work in Showtime’s Homeland, his Emmy Award-winning performance in Chicago Hope, and his portrayal of Inigo Montoya in the beloved film The Princess Bride.

Table sponsorship for the 2025 Sondheim Award Gala ranges from $12,000 to $100,000 and includes rewarding, year-long visibility and entertainment benefits. Individual tickets are $1,200. For more information about sponsorship and tickets contact the Development office at 571-527-1828 or events@sigtheatre.org.

This year, performance-only tickets are available for the Sondheim Award Presentation to Mandy Patinkin for $60 and can be purchased online. All performance-only tickets will be held at will call at The Anthem starting at 7PM. Doors to the Award Presentation open at 7:30PM, with tribute performances beginning at 8PM.

