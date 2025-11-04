A MARINE WALKS UP TO THE PEARLY GATES to be Presented by Yellow Bicycle Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yellow Bicycle Theatre will present the Washington, D.C. run of its new play, "Pearly Gates," following a debut at the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, where it was named a Fringie Award Frontrunner Pick.

The drama explores the history and spirit of the U.S. Marine Corps as it approaches its 250th anniversary. The narrative follows casualties of war-from the American Revolution to Afghanistan-who arrive at the Pearly Gates. Each soul is a ghostly witness to two-and-a-half centuries of Marine history, facing an eternal question: Will these brave, troubled spirits find their way into Heaven, or are they doomed to haunt the perimeter forever?

A Celebration and Exploration of the Corps

Written, directed, and produced by Yellow Bicycle Theatre founder and Marine veteran Joshua Crone, the play is a deeply personal tribute to his fellow service members.

"I wrote this play to honor my fellow jarheads on our 250th birthday and to explore what it means to be a Marine," says Crone. "The research I did put things we learned in boot camp into historical context. The best thing was seeing those stories inspire young actors and helping them become, in a sense, honorary Devil Dogs."

The play features a talented ensemble cast, including Michael-Eoin Stanney, Giacomo Badalamenti II, Lenny Ramos, Najee Duwon, Alec Stephens III, John Crann, Jonathan Power, Anna Kurtz, and Thoeger Hansen.

D.C. Performance Details

Following an overwhelmingly positive audience response in Philadelphia-which included moments of "stunned silence" according to Crone-the production has secured the Atlas's 258-seat Lang Theater for a special run.

In light of current economic conditions, Yellow Bicycle Theatre is making the D.C. showing accessible to everyone.

"The response was so positive and the support so generous that we were able to book the Atlas for the birthday," Crone adds. "As it turns out with the shutdown, there's never been a better time for a free show in D.C."