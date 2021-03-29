2021 After Hours Concert Series to be Held at The Meadow Event Park

EventMakers - USA announced today that the After Hours Concert Series will move to The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, Virginia. The 2021 season, which is expected to include at least 30 shows, kicks off in May with three concerts including Jamey Johnson on May 14th, New Faces of Country featuring Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and more on May 21st and Chase Rice on May 22nd.

The significantly larger footprint of The Meadow Event Park will allow more flexibility to present shows based on social distancing guidelines that may be in place at the time. Current guidelines and seating arrangements can be found at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/Covid-19.

EventMakers - USA anticipates hosting a full concert season in the summer of 2021. Additional shows scheduled at After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park include Aaron Lewis on June 4, Indigo Girls on June 19, Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro on June 25, Hanson on June 26, Toby Keith on July 17, Lee Brice on August 6, Get The Led Out on August 12, Train with Vertical Horizon on August 13, Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet on August 14, Tower of Power on August 18, The Commodores on August 26, Steve Earle and Los Lobos on August 27, Ludacris on September 17, and Lynyrd Skynyrd on September 18. All shows are on sale now at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

In addition, EventMakers-USA announced new shows at Meadow Event Park including Kip Moore on June 18, Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads on July 18, Foreigner on August 20, Scotty McCreery on August 28 and Brad Paisley on September 23. Tickets for these shows go on sale this Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for each of these shows from April 2-8. Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

All existing tickets will be honored for shows at Meadow Event Park. Ticket holders will have the choice to hold onto their tickets for these shows or request a refund by April 27, 2021.

A limited number of season passes are currently available for the 2021 concert season. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes.

"Caroline County is proud to be the home of the State Fair of Virginia and Meadow Event Park. We are pleased to see the growth that has occurred since Virginia Farm Bureau secured full ownership of the property in 2013," said Reginald L. Underwood, Chair Caroline County Board of Supervisors. "After such a challenging 2020, we are excited about the After Hours Concert partnership and look forward to continued growth for the facility. The impact of the events held throughout the year continues to be positive for our county and business community."

The After Hours Concert Series will be situated on 12 acres within Meadow Event Park and will feature premier VIP viewing areas, as well as beverage and dining amenities, offering a seamless experience from the time guests arrive to the moment they leave. Conveniently located just off VA-30 East, Meadow Event Park is easily accessible from I-95 at the Doswell, Kings Dominion exit and will provide ample parking on-site, eliminating the need to find parking elsewhere.

"In 2019, Meadow Event Park hosted over 450,000 visitors. Our wide open spaces combined with quality infrastructure in a farm setting in beautiful Caroline County make our property so unique. We are thrilled with the opportunity to continue to grow with the After Hours Concert Series in a long-term partnership ," said Marlene Jolliffe, Vice President of Operations for Meadow Event Park.

"We are excited to be hosting After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park this year. Our team has been working relentlessly since our last show at Innsbrook in October of 2019 to book the best talent at a location that can accommodate our patrons in a convenient, safe, and family friendly environment. Our loyal patrons have reached out to us expressing their excitement about live music this summer and we can't wait to provide that for them," said Larry Creeger, President of EventMakers - USA and Executive Producer of After Hours Concerts. "We've always worked to present the biggest bands and deliver the best live entertainment experience in Central Virginia. I am confident that music lovers throughout Virginia will find this years' lineup the best in After Hours Concerts history. We look forward to seeing our patrons, bands, staff and sponsors this summer in a safe environment for all to enjoy."