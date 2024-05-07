1st Stage Will Present POSTCARDS FROM IHATOV, a World Premiere By Natsu Onoda Power

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adapted from the works of Kenji Miyazawa, including the classic “Night on the Galactic Railroad", this tale of friendship, self-discovery, and the transcendent power of imagination takes audiences on a cosmic journey through the stars. This world-premiere production of visual theater is bursting with imagination and spectacle that the whole family can enjoy.

The 1st Stage production of Postcards from Ihatov features Pauline Lamb, Matthew Marcus, Ethan Miller (The Chosen, The Last Match, Swimming with Whales), Deidra LaWan Starnes (Shutter Sisters, Mlima's Tale, The Mamalogues, Duck Harbor, The Member of the Wedding, The Good Counselor), Matthew Vaky, and Jacob Yeh (How the Light Gets In, The Rainmaker, Under the Sea with Dredgie McGee, The Farnsworth Invention, Trevor, The Farnsworth Invention, and others). The production is written and directed by Natsu Onoda Power (1st Stage Solo Commissions).

The design team includes: projections by Kelly Colburn, scenic design by Natsu Onoda Power, assistant scenic design by Benjamin Sullivan, lighting design by Min Joo Kim, sound design by Justin Schmitz, costume design by Deb Sivigny, props design by Amy Kellett, and intimacy coaching by Lorraine Ressegger.

Postcards from Ihatov will run at 1st Stage from June 6-23, 2024 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $35 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

Comments