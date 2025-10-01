1st Stage Will Present Ella Road's FAIR PLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The clocks are set. The line is drawn. Ann and Sophie have a chance to be champions. As their relationships, their bodies and their very identities are pulled into public scrutiny, does being exceptional come at too high a price? A gripping exploration of the underside of women's athletics, Fair Play is the new work from Ella Road (The Phlebotomist).

The 1st Stage production of Fair Play features Makhai Dominique and Camille Pivetta, and welcomes the actors to 1st Stage. The production is directed by 1st Stage Associate Artistic Director Deidra LaWan Starnes (hang, Quilters, The Rainmaker, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and others).

The design team includes: scenic design by Sarah Beth Hall, lighting design by Alberto Segarra, sound design by Thom Woodward, costume design by Cidney Forkpah, props design by Justin Nepomuceno, projection design by Mark Costello, dialect coaching by Jeri Marshall, and intimacy coaching by Lorraine Ressegger.

Fair Play will run at 1st Stage from October 16 – November 2, 2025 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $40 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check 1ststage.org/fair-play for the schedule.

About 1st Stage

1st Stage Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre in the heart of Tysons, Virginia. The company serves as a cultural hub for the community producing first-rate theatrical productions as well as hosting professional musicians, orchestras, and visual artists, and providing educational opportunities for the community. 1st Stage’s production of The Nance received 4 Helen Hayes Awards in 2025, including Outstanding Production, and was the most nominated production in the region. Other awards include the American Theatre Wing’s National Theatre Company award. Additionally, 1st Stage is a renewed member of the Spur Local (formerly the Catalogue for Philanthropy) class of 2024-2025. In September 2016, The Wall Street Journal called 1st Stage “one of America’s most impressive smaller regional companies.” For more information, visit 1st Stage online at www.1ststage.org or follow the theatre on Facebook and Instagram.