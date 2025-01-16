Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Felicity Stiverson - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Celeste Piette - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows
Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Love - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Tom Ferguson - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players
Best Ensemble
RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Orlando - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Helen Weston - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre
Best Musical
A DOG STORY - The Wilburton
Best Performer In A Musical
Barbara Lloyd - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company
Best Performer In A Play
Natalie Philpot - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players
Best Play
RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cheri Forsythe - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Vachon - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Orlando Grant - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amanda MacDonald - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
The Dorset Players
