Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Felicity Stiverson - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Celeste Piette - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Love - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater



Best Direction Of A Play

Tom Ferguson - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players



Best Ensemble

RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Orlando - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Helen Weston - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre



Best Musical

A DOG STORY - The Wilburton



Best Performer In A Musical

Barbara Lloyd - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company



Best Performer In A Play

Natalie Philpot - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players



Best Play

RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cheri Forsythe - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Vachon - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Orlando Grant - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amanda MacDonald - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company



Favorite Local Theatre

The Dorset Players



Comments