By: Jan. 16, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Felicity Stiverson - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Celeste Piette - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows

Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Love - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Tom Ferguson - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players

Best Ensemble
RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Orlando - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Helen Weston - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre

Best Musical
A DOG STORY - The Wilburton

Best Performer In A Musical
Barbara Lloyd - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company

Best Performer In A Play
Natalie Philpot - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players

Best Play
RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cheri Forsythe - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Vachon - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Orlando Grant - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amanda MacDonald - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre
The Dorset Players
 



