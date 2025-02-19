WAITRESS Casting Announced At Northern Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Stage's 2024/25 Season continues with the hit Broadway musical Waitress, running from March 12, 2025, through April 13, 2025, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts.

Directed by Carol Dunne, Northern Stage's Producing Artistic Director, this heartwarming production features music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson. Based on the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly.

More information on Northern Stage's 2024/25 Season and subscriptions can be found HERE. Single tickets are available HERE.

The cast features Brianna Kothari Barnes (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at The Maltz Jupiter Theatre, WPPAC, Forestburgh Playhouse, and Sandler Center of the Performing Arts) as Jenna; Thom Miller (Once and Spamalot at Northern Stage) as Earl; Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom Original Broadway Cast, Tony nomination) as Dawn; Rae Agwé (The Lion King on Broadway) as Becky; Mike Backman (Oslo at Northern Stage) as Joe; Adam Huel Potter (Once at Northern Stage) as Cal; Jacob Tischler (White Christmas, Hound of the Baskervilles, and Mary Poppins at Northern Stage) as Ogie; Michael Evan Williams (Titanique Off-Broadway) as Dr. Pomatter; Carlita Victoria (Hairspray at the Paramount Theater, The Color Purple at WPPAC) as Nurse Norma; and Laura Axelrod (Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Northern Stage), Dominic Giovanni (The Play That Goes Wrong at Northern Stage), Ana Laura Santana (Matilda at Northern Stage), and Noah Schutzius (Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Northern Stage) rounding out the ensemble.

"Sara Bareilles is the voice that inspired a generation of young people,” said Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne. “The music in Waitress is gorgeous and beautifully blends a singer/songwriter style with storytelling. This is a musical about finding the courage to make our dreams come true. It is uplifting, empowering, and just leaves you feeling joyous. We are thrilled to present the first production of this Broadway hit in our region.”

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker stuck in a small-town diner and a loveless marriage. When an unexpected pregnancy and a new doctor shake up her life, Jenna finds the strength to dream of a better future with the support of her quirky coworkers and friends. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2016 and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Actress, and Best Book. The original cast album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

The professional creative team, led by Dunne, includes Kevin David Thomas (Music Director), Jennifer Fok (Lighting Designer), Jordan Janota (Scenic Designer), Germán Martínez (Sound Designer), Ashleigh King (Choreographer & Intimacy Director), Lexi Spanier (Costume Designer), Moriah James (Wig Designer), Margaret Kayes (Production Stage Manager), and Julia Egizio (Assistant Stage Manager).

Special Events:

Pay-What-You-Can Previews: March 12-13 ($5 minimum)

Subscriber Party: March 21 at 6:30 PM – Complimentary drinks and snacks before the show for 2024-25 season subscribers.

Post-Show Talkback: March 22 following the 7:30 PM performance – Join the Waitress company for a conversation about the production.

Women-Owned Bakery Pop-ups: Special performances throughout the run TBD

Tickets:

Regular tickets are between $34 and $94. $24 tickets are available for students and those under age 25. Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are $5 and are available for any performance while ticket supplies last. All tickets are subject to a $3.00 processing fee. To purchase, call (802) 296-7000 or visit www.northernstage.org.

