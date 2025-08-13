UNCLE VANYA and More Set for Vermont Repertory Theatre Third Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vermont Repertory Theatre has revealed its third season. The theatre was founded in 2023 by Michael Fidler and Connor Kendall.

The season opens October 15-18, 2025 with The Williston One-Acts, a festival of three short plays. For the duration of the run, the company will transform its brand-new rehearsal space into a 75 seat venue in the heart of Williston - The Rep at 179 Commerce Street. It promises to be a vibrant celebration of local talent and creative risk-taking, with directors Kelly Kendall (Shelburne), Keely Agan (Burlington), and Christopher Ziter (Williston) each bringing their own flair to the mix. The rotating schedule means every night offers a different pairing of plays, with the grand finale featuring all three in one go.

Then it's back to Burlington's Main Street Landing Black Box Theatre for Uncle Vanya (February 28-March 6, 2026), directed by Michael Fidler. This is Chekhov as you've never seen him before; David Mamet's razor-sharp adaptation turns the classic into a funny, dark and brutally honest exploration of love, longing, and rural discontent. Expect tension, wit, and more than a little spilled wine, with Vermont Rep's usual attention to detail as they bring an 1899 Russian estate to life before your eyes.

Finally, summer blooms with Shakespeare in Love (June 11-20, 2026) at the Isham Barn Theatre, Williston, directed by Michael Fidler. Audiences will step right into a working Elizabethan playhouse, complete with lush period costumes, dazzling sets, and the irresistible romance of the multi Oscar-winning story. The stage adaptation is completely faithful to Tom Stoppard's masterful screenplay, as it follows a young Will Shakespeare as he finds his muse in the brilliant Viola de Lesseps, leading to mistaken identities, backstage chaos, and the birth of Romeo and Juliet.

Vermont Rep remains a true labour of love-no one takes a paycheck, and every dollar goes straight into the art you see on stage. This is high-quality, affordable theatre with heart, ambition, and style.