Town Hall Theater to Present Bread and Puppet's Circus at the Addison County Fair

The circus is coming! The circus is coming! Bread and Puppet Theatre’s circus, that is. On Sunday, September 1st, Town Hall Theater will present Bread + Puppet’s Medium Big Tour at the Addison County Fair Grounds in Vergennes, Vermont. The performance of “The Beginning After the End of Humanity Circus” will be set against the iconic Bread + Puppet hand-painted bus – and begin with Bread & Puppet’s brass band at 4:15pm.

This year’s show will be a spectacle of protest and celebration that addresses the urgent themes of the moment using paper maché, dance, and a live brass band.

Circus is perhaps the most iconic of the many performance genres for which Bread & Puppet is known. A Bread & Puppet Circus is a large-scale political puppet show which borrows from traditional Circus tropes and is performed in-the-round. Made up of a bright, raucous melee of short acts using diverse puppetry styles, it spans many moods, from slapstick to the sublime.

After the show, Bread and Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread and Puppet’s “Cheap Art” – books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and ban-ners from the Bread and Puppet Press – will be for sale.

All ticket proceeds benefit Bread and Puppet Theatre and Town Hall Theater. Tickets are required and available for purchase at townhalltheater.org. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If you need assistance with the price of the ticket, please con-tact tickets@townhalltheater.org or call 802-382-9222.

Bring chairs, picnics, and a sense of humor.

