Town Hall Theater Celebrates 50 Years of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW with Audience Participation

Town Hall Theater will mark the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a special interactive screening on Thursday, October 30 at 8 p.m. on the Rothrock Mainstage.

Fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters and join in the fun with provided audience participation kits included in the ticket price.

“Don’t miss this campy cult classic and the joy of experiencing the film with a live audience,” said Lisa Mitchell, Town Hall Theater’s Executive & Artistic Director. “Whether you’re a long-time Rocky Horror fan or a newcomer, the 50th year is a great time to take part in this beloved audience tradition.”

The event features the original, unedited film in all its outrageous glory. Audiences can shout, sing, and interact with the screening, reliving the story of Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) as they stumble into Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s (Tim Curry) eccentric castle and encounter an unforgettable cast of characters. Please note: outside props will not be permitted.