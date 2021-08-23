Tickets On Sale Now for Omega Jade's RHYME & REASON

Welcome to Rhyme and Unreason! Rhyme and Unreason is a beautiful mix of comedy and hip hop presented by Burlington, VT based comedian and musician Omega Jade. The show will be a mix of comedy sets and freestyle cyphers from a variety of MC's.

The show lineup includes comedians: Meredith Gordon, Ryan Kenyon, King-Sha-Mecca-Blaze, Joel Klein, and Tarzan Jenkins. As well as MCs/rappers: Sedone, Jobu, Rajnii and Mister Burns. Ron Stoppable is spinning beats provided by Rico James. Full artist bios can be found at sprucepeakarts.org. Spruce Peak Arts and Alchemist Brewing are thrilled to support this not-to-be-missed show of up-and-coming talent!

The show will be held on October 23rd, 2021 at 7:30pm at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $10 for a virtual ticket to $25 for in-person attendance.

Spruce Peak Arts is committed to the health and safety of all patrons, staff, and volunteers. Effective now all patrons attending events in the Spruce Peak Arts theatre will be required to show a photo ID and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Proof of vaccination can be the physical card or a photo of the card.

Ms. Jade made her start in 2016 as a stand- up comedian. After doing open mics for 6 months, she was asked to be in her first show, "Darker Side of Comedy", hosted by Jade Marcotte. Her first show only intensified her drive to be on stage. But she wanted a show done her way. It mixed her two passions; Hip-Hop and Comedy. She gave it the title Rhyme & Unreason. There were DJs, comedy, and improv. It ran a whole year and then the pandemic happened. While producing Rhyme & Unreason, she completed her debut album, Wounded Healer. That gave her the opportunity to go on tour. Just recently she released an EP, titled Elevate: The Rise of Mama MC. She is making a comeback with the community favorite, Rhyme & Unreason, and is so glad to be bringing this show to Stowe!



To purchase tickets for the performance, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.

About The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.

