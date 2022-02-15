The Flynn Launches A New Campaign To Give Free Tickets To Teachers

The Flynn has announced a new campaign for educators: Treat Our Teachers, a community program that gives teachers free tickets to shows at the Flynn. Anyone can nominate a teacher of their choice to be a part of the drawing.

It's easy to participate: simply go to the Flynn website and enter the name and email address of the person you would like to nominate. Before each show, a teacher will be randomly selected from the list of submissions and they will be notified via email to claim their two free tickets. This program applies to nearly every show at the Flynn between now and the end of May, so there will be many chances for teachers to win through the end of the season. Upcoming shows include Anaïs Mitchell, Hasan Minhaj, Marc Maron, John Cameron Mitchell, Itzhak Perlman, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Jersey Boys, and many more.

Find out more and nominate a teacher at flynnvt.org/Community/tickets-for-teachers.

"The Flynn has worked closely with Vermont schools for many years, partnering to increase students' access to the arts," said Flynn Director of Education Jennifer Skinder. "Through this work, we get an up-close view of the dedication, creativity, and incredibly hard work of the teachers in our community. These last two years have demanded more from teachers than ever before, and the Flynn wants to give something back to the teachers who do so much for our communities."

The Flynn also just announced the return of arts education programs this spring. Two spring classes are now open for registration. I Am My Ancestor's Wildest Dreams, a storytelling class taught by Ferene Paris Meyer, starts on March 8. This free class creates space for BIPOC voices to be heard, finding connection and a sense of belonging through shared narratives. Students practice the art of live storytelling, learning how to structure, edit, and perform an original piece. Teen Jazz Combo, taught by Tom Cleary, starts on March 16. This class is open to vocalists and instrumentalists between the ages of 13 and 18. As part of the Flynntones band, students build their experience with jazz repertoire, develop improvisation skills, and learn how to play in a group dynamic. Find out more and register at flynnvt.org/Education/Classes.