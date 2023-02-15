The Art of Mycology: Mushroom Photographs by Meg Madden Comes to the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater

Mycology is the scientific study of fungi. Meg Madden is an artist with a passion for this science, sparked while out on a hike with her young daughter during March of 2020, the early days of the pandemic lockdown. Her daughter spied a bit of bright red amidst the neutral tones of a mud season in Vermont, leading Meg to what would become a new vocation. Her natural curiosity drove her to seek out more knowledge about this and other varieties in her local woods and beyond, where she found an astonishing array of colors and shapes to record. Already an experienced photographer, Madden began to collect images of the fungi she spotted on her treks and soon began sharing them on an Instagram account that has since acquired over 43,000 followers. Accumulating deep knowledge over the past three years, Madden is now exercising another of her passions - educating and inspiring others.

Meg can often be found in the forests of her childhood practicing what she calls "mushroom yoga" -- laying on the ground, standing on her head, or balancing precariously on a log -- to capture the perfect snail's-eye view of her favorite photo subject: Fungi! Her colorful, highly detailed mushroom portraits offer an intimate look into the often-overlooked world of these extraordinary organisms.

The Jackson Gallery will exhibit a selection of these portraits enlarged as framed archival prints for viewing and purchase. There will be a reception for the artist on Tuesday, February 28, from 5-7 pm, which is open to all. Meg will return with a slideshow and talk on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 pm in the Byers Studio. The exhibit is offered in conjunction with the upcoming release of Madden's new book, This is a Book for People Who Love Mushrooms (Running Press; March 7, 2023), a guide to the wonderful world of mushrooms.

Inspired by the belief that people are more likely to take care of something they love, Meg finds great joy in facilitating fun and meaningful connections between humans and nature. She shares her knowledge and contagious passion for the fantastic world of fungi through visually engaging presentations, mushroom walks, and via her Instagram gallery @megmaddendesign. An advocate for fungal diversity and community science, Meg teaches iNaturalist classes and organizes Bioblitzes. She is working on a species list for the state, an ongoing project which earned her a position on the Fungal Scientific Advisory Group to Vermont's Endangered Species Committee.

The exhibit will be on display February 24 through March 19, 2023. The Jackson Gallery in Town Hall Theater's lower level at 68 S. Pleasant Street in Middlebury is open Monday-Friday from noon-5 pm, as well as during THT performances.