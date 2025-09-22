The Almendros To Premiere New Album DESTINATION UNKNOWN At Town Hall Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Addison County favorites The Almendros will premiere their second album, Destination Unknown, with a live performance at Town Hall Theater’s Anderson Studio on Friday, October 24 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

With 14 original tracks spanning funk, blues, country-rock, reggae, ska, and calypso, Destination Unknown showcases the band’s wide-ranging sound. Audiences can also expect covers of favorites by Sam and Dave, The Beatles, Dave Brubeck, Orchestra Baobab, Elvis Costello, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Produced by Clint Bierman and recorded at Middlebury’s Lion Tone Studio—where the band also cut their debut album All Over the Place—the new release highlights contributions from five of the group’s songwriters.

An eight-piece powerhouse featuring six vocalists, horns, and multiple percussionists, The Almendros bring decades of collective experience in the Vermont music scene to their high-energy performances.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students, available now at townhalltheatre.org. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.