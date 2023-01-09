TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Take The Stage At 10th Annual Vermont Burlesque Festival

Las Vegas comedienne, ventriloquist and television personality April Brucker will perform with her puppet sidekick May Wilson at the 10th annual Vermont Burlesque Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 5:00 p.m. at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain Hotel.



Dubbed by Vegas media as America's foremost female ventriloquist, April Brucker has appeared on numerous television shows, including "Entertainment Tonight," "Inside Edition," "Judge Jerry," "The Layover," "Let's Make A Deal," "My Strange Addiction," "Secret Restoration," "Today," "Videos After Dark," "What's My Secret?" and "What Would You Do?" She currently hosts "April in Vegas," a streaming TV chat show produced on location at The English Hotel, the new Marriott Tribute Portfolio boutique hotel in the Las Vegas Arts District.



The Vermont Burlesque Festival, New England's largest celebration of body positivity and the burlesque revival, will celebrate its tenth anniversary Jan 18-22 at multiple Chittenden County venues with five shows, classes and social events featuring more than 120 burlesque performers, musicians, comedians, artists and variety acts. Tickets and more information are available at www.vermontburlesquefestival.com.

Growing up in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, April Brucker spent more than a decade living, acting and performing in New York City at cabarets, comedy clubs and off-Broadway shows, including "Murdered By The Mob," New York's longest running dinner theater production. Now residing in Las Vegas, her appearances in The City of Entertainment include engagements at Notoriety Theater, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and a residency as the special guest star in the classic Vegas showgirl revue "BurlesQ" at Alexis Park Resort.



April Brucker is the author of several books, including "Don't Read My Lips!" (ISBN-10: ‎ 0984208585) and "I Came, I Saw, I Sang" (ISBN-10: 0741477939). She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting at New York University's Tisch School and was awarded a Master of Fine Arts Degree in Creative Writing & Screenwriting from Antioch University Los Angeles. More information is available at www.AprilBrucker.TV.