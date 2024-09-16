THE WOMAN IN BLACK to be Presented at Weston Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Question the very fabric of reality with THE WOMAN IN BLACK, playing October 2 - October 20 at Walker Farm.

Fear and fascination collide in this critically acclaimed adaptation of Susan Hill’s classic ghost story. Young solicitor Arthur Kipps is sent to a remote English town to settle the affairs of the recently deceased Alice Drablow. While there he unwittingly unravels a sinister and haunting mystery. With each heart-pounding revelation, this spine-tingling adventure unveils the chilling secrets of a past that refuses to stay buried.

The haunting production is directed by Jacob Basri, whose work has appeared at Rattlestick, Lincoln Center, The Tank, Dixon Place, Urban Stages, The Flea, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Columbia University School of the Arts, Wow Haus, Williamstown, YMTC+, Yale Summer Cabaret, and the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale. Says Basri, "I am so excited to share Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s haunting novella, “The Woman in Black”, with Weston audiences. The play is both an intimate ghost story and a love letter to the theatre. With just the simplest of elements, and our spellbinding company of actors, the audience will be transported from the bustling streets of London to the foggy English countryside—through graveyards, treacherous quicksand, and a haunted mansion. It’s an unnerving revenge story that will grip you right up until its frightful conclusion—the perfect play for fall."

Weston welcomes back David Bonanno (over 50 Weston productions, with other credits including the original Broadway company of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, the Chicago companies of RAGTIME, and the National Tour of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, among others) who, after playing King Charlemagne in Weston's 2024 production of PIPPIN, returns to play Arthur Kipps. Lucas Dixon (at Weston: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, with regional credits including THE GAME, THE SHOW ON THE ROOF, and ASSASINS among other theater, film, and TV credits) returns as Young Kipps. Weston welcomes Grace Guichard (credits including STRAIGHT ICONS, SILENT SKY, and MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING) for her Weston debut as The Woman. Michael Cassara (with over 500 casting credits) casts the show.

Weston welcomes Julie Foh (work including projects for Marvel, Sony, and Yale Repertory Theatre, among other) as the Dialect Coach. Scenic Designer Marcelo Martínez García (Credits, among others include: THE WIND AND THE RAIN (EnGarde Arts & Vineyard Theater), MANHATTA (The Public Theater) DIAL M FOR MURDER (Alley Theater & CPIP)) sets the stage for this spooky tale. Costume Designer Aidan Griffith (Most recent credits include CON (Brooklyn Art Haus), THE HORSEMAN: TERROR LIES IN CHAOS (Psycho Clan), THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME (Yale Rep)) decks the cast out in their Victorian and ghostly attire. Evdoxia Ragkou (Previous credits include projects with TheaterWorks Hartford, Rattlestick Theater, Yale Repertory Theater, and Audible among others) joins the creatives as Sound Designer and Yichen Zhou (Recent credits include: INVASIVE SPECIES, VILE ISLE, and THE THIN PLACE) rounds out the team as Lighting Designer.

Discounts are available for Vermont residents. Tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at westontheater.org

Comments