Spruce Peak Arts Unveils 2024/25 Season Lineup Featuring Theater, Music & Dance

Spruce Peak Arts has revealed the first portion of its 2024/2025 season, featuring a diverse array of world-renowned artists and captivating performances.

Building upon the foundation set by Soloway in his first year, such as welcoming Wynton Marsalis, Wu Han and David Finckel of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, or Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, SPA will bring an array of world-class programming to Stowe. This includes high-profile artists such as the celebrated humorist David Sedaris in partnership with Vermont Public, the heartwarming Charlie Brown Christmas, and indie rock bands like Deer Tick. These are just a sampling of the diverse programming in store from dance, theater, family events, classical music, jazz, and more. This season promises to deliver unforgettable shared experiences, catering to a wide range of artistic tastes and preferences. Tickets range in price from $40-$150 and are available at SprucePeakArts.org.

“Our 2024/2025 season at Spruce Peak Arts represents a significant step towards our vision of becoming a trust-based community living room for our community,” says Executive Director Seth Soloway. “It is the largest and most advanced season in the history of our organization and will allow audiences to plan well in advance and perhaps select an artist they may not be as familiar with. We've curated an incredible lineup that spans a variety of genres and artistic disciplines, bringing world-class performers to our stage. From renowned musicians and celebrated authors to groundbreaking dance companies and engaging educational programs, there's something for everyone. We can't wait to share these unforgettable experiences with our community.”

David Sedaris - September 27 & 28, 2024

Kicking off the season with his trademark wit and keen observations, celebrated humorist David Sedaris joins Spruce Peak Arts for two nights of storytelling that will leave audiences both laughing and reflecting.

Experience the wonders of the natural world like never before with Our Planet Live. This live concert event combines stunning visuals from the acclaimed Netflix series with a powerful musical score, bringing the beauty and fragility of our planet to life.

Join in for an evening with Deer Tick, the acclaimed indie rock band known for their raw, heartfelt performances and genre-blending sound, celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their first record. Expect an electrifying night filled with hits and fan favorites.

Renowned for their adventurous programming and vibrant performances, this world-class ensemble will bring their unparalleled musicality to our stage. Experience the dynamic range and emotional depth of their repertoire, showcasing both classical masterpieces and contemporary works.

Prepare to be mesmerized by the innovative sounds of So Percussion. This ensemble pushes the boundaries of traditional percussion music, creating an immersive and dynamic performance that defies categorization.

A Charlie Brown Christmas - December 2024 on sale at a later date

Celebrate the holiday season with the timeless charm of A Charlie Brown Christmas. This beloved production captures the spirit of Charles Schulz's classic tale, complete with Vince Guaraldi's iconic jazz score, bringing joy to audiences of all ages throughout December.

Embrace the festive spirit with Sean Heely Celtic Christmas. This enchanting performance features traditional Celtic music and dance, creating a heartwarming holiday experience filled with cultural richness and festive cheer.

Join us for an intimate evening with folk singer-songwriter Dar Williams. Known for her poignant lyrics and captivating melodies, Williams' performance is sure to be a soulful and reflective start to the new year.

With a repertoire that spans classical masterpieces, contemporary compositions, and genre-defying collaborations, Brooklyn Rider, the innovative string quartet known for its adventurous spirit and captivating performances, redefines the boundaries of chamber music. Their dynamic approach and technical prowess promise an electrifying concert experience that resonates with audiences of all musical tastes.

“The heart & soul of interpretive solo piano.” Celebrate Valentine's Day with the romantic melodies of pianist, composer, and recording artist Robin Spielberg. She is known for her expressive, lyrical performances that bring traditional, classic, original, and popular music to life; her concerts intertwine captivating music with stories that inspire, enlighten, and make us laugh. Her evocative compositions and heartfelt performance make for a perfect evening of love and music.

Get ready to rock with Big Head Todd and The Monsters, known for their captivating blend of blues, rock, and soul, this iconic band has been thrilling audiences for decades with hits like "Bittersweet" and "Broken Hearted Savior." Their powerful performances and dynamic stage presence promise an unforgettable night of music that spans their illustrious career. They promise to deliver a show of energy, emotion, and timeless rock anthems.

Experience the return of the dynamic violin duo Sons of Mystro as they blend classical, reggae, and pop music to create an electrifying performance. Their innovative style and energetic stage presence make for an unforgettable night of musical fusion.

Bring the whole family to enjoy Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey, a magical journey with an endearing mouse who dreams of being an astronaut. This enchanting Lightwire show combines cutting-edge technology and creative storytelling to inspire and entertain audiences of all ages.

Michael Feinstein brings to life Big Band Celebrations and the Tony Bennett legacy. Supported by the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, Feinstein pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett, bringing his iconic songs to life in a symphony of sound.

Spruce Peak UNPLUGGED Steven Page of the Barenaked Ladies – April 18, 2025

Steven Page, the iconic voice of Barenaked Ladies, known for his witty lyrics, engaging stage presence, and unforgettable melodies, will deliver an acoustic performance that showcases his extraordinary talent and charm. Experience the hits you love and new songs that highlight his evolving artistry in a cozy, unplugged setting.

Spruce Peak Arts invites audiences to join us for a season of artistic excellence and unforgettable moments. Tickets for the 2024/2025 season will go on sale starting July 9, 2024. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.sprucepeakarts.org.

