Spruce Peak Arts Presents OFF STAGE!

Spruce Peak Arts isn't going anywhere. They are working to keep the community of artists and art lovers engaged while they are closed, which means they're are working creatively and re-imagining events and outreach activities to reach you wherever you are. Social distancing doesn't mean we have to be socially isolated!

What's available now Off Stage:

Wednesday Night Music Series - Join us each Wed at 7pm for a LIVE concert on ZOOM with a talented musician from the Spruce Peak Arts community. Daniel Rodriguez - April 1 Myra Flynn - April 8 John Fusco - April 15

ZOOM Birthday Parties - Spruce Peak Arts has reinvented its theatre birthday experience for a free online party for kids.

Online Gallery Exhibitions - Visit our virtual Art of Sound Gallery Exhibition in participation with the Vermont Curators Group 2020 Vision: Seeing the World Through Technology, hosted by Sarah Holden Briggs and Sarah Laursen at Middlebury College at VermontArtOnline.org.

Virtual Screening Room - A collection of free, online, not-to-be-missed stories, curated for you.

Go to https://www.sprucepeakarts.org/off-stage/ and learn more!





