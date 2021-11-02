SHOWING UP Will Be Performed at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater This Month

When the musical Showing Up had its first workshop performance at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater, it drew prolonged standing ovations - and a lot of passionate comment. "The audience was completely absorbed in the piece," says director Douglas Anderson. "They sensed how unusual it was -- a truly delightful musical, entertaining in every way, that explores serious women's issues."



That first workshop in November of 2019 was followed by an intensive revision of the show.

Miranda Ferriss Jones and Vanessa Dunleavy, the writers and performers, worked with THT artistic director Anderson and orchestrator Simon Broucke to sharpen the piece, clarifying the issues and tightening scenes.



"It was a terrific creative process, informed by that first workshop," says Anderson, "We couldn't wait to present the new draft to audiences." The group went into rehearsal again in March 2020, but just days before the performance, it was cancelled due to Covid. Tickets were refunded and the group separated, waiting for the day the show could return to Middlebury. The extra year gave them time for more fine-tuning, and the much-anticipated new draft will finally be presented at Town Hall Theater from November 18-20.



Ferris Jones and Dunleavy both have a local following, as they were raised in the Middlebury area. Ferris Jones (composer and lyricist) moved to New York and was soon accepted into the prestigious BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. She recently performed in New York's premiere cabaret venue, 54 Below. Dunleavy trained at New York's Circle in the Square conservatory. She recently starred at THT in My Post Traumatic Cruise Ship Cabaret, a one-woman musical she co-wrote with her father, Middlebury playwright Dana Yeaton.



Orchestrator Simon Broucke was also raised in Middlebury. He composed four musicals while at Columbia University, including two for the legendary Varsity Show. His arrangements of cinematic music have been played by pops orchestras in the United States and Europe.



"We like to walk a line between humor and serious subjects," says Ferriss Jones. Dunleavy adds, "It feels like this show allows us to shine a light on the messier sides of women's relationships that have been stigmatized. There's something beautiful about that."



Anderson stresses that the show has all the ingredients of a commercial hit. "This show is going places, no doubt about it. Two sensational performers, top-drawer songs, a lot of laughs and a lot to chew over when it's done. And it was developed right here in Middlebury."



Showing Up will be presented at Town Hall Theater on Thursday and Friday, November 18-19, at 7:30 pm, followed by a 2:00 pm matinee on Saturday, November 20. For tickets, go to www.townhalltheater.org, call 802-382-9222, or visit the THT Box Office (Mon-Fri, 12-5 pm).