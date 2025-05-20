SAMANTHA INSIDE OUT A New Play By Marisa Smith is Coming to Shaker Bridge Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shaker Bridge Theater will present the one-night-only staged reading of Samantha Inside Out, a new one-woman show written by Marisa Smith, directed by Theresa Rebeck, and starring Jayne Atkinson as part of Shaker Bridge's commitment to developing new work.

The reading is at 7pm Friday, May 30th (rescheduled from February 28). Tickets are free for Shaker Bridge subscription holders and $10 for the general public.

Samantha, a woman of a certain age, has had it—with her life, her marriage, modern life, everything. She's a high school English teacher, mother of grown twins, and wife of Eliot, a cruel, pompous philanderer. After a humiliating and violent encounter with her husband, Samantha flees a stultifying Christmas party at the President of the College's house. She ends up in the host's teenage daughter's cluttered room on the third floor. Amid the chaos, Samantha reviews the wreckage of her life and reveals her truth and her secrets out loud. By doing so, Samantha charts a new course for herself. It's never too late to start again.

Marisa wrote the script for the immersive theater gastronomy event Journey, produced by Broadway producer Marc Routh (Back to the Future, The Band’s Visit, etc.), and she “Americanized” the British musical Fat Friends, book by Kay Mellor (OBE), music by Nick Lloyd Webber. Film credits include Second Wind and Surprise Engagement. Her 2024 script Outrage was the winner of the Valley Players (Waitsfield, Vermont) Best Play 2024 award for New England playwrights. She is also the Publisher and Co-Founder of Smith and Kraus Publishers, with over 700 titles in print. More information about Marisa's work and upcoming projects can be found at: www.marisasmithplaywright.com

