Pushcart Productions Presents The World Premiere Of Rob Mermin's ACT 39 At Haybarn Theater, June 22- July 2

The production is directed by Monica Callan, and stars Donny Osman, J.T. Turner, Maren Landon Spillane and Dominic Spillane.

Apr. 14, 2023  

What do you do when your best friend, dying of cancer, asks you to help end his life? "Act 39," written by Rob Mermin, is the true story of what happened when Rob's friend decided to use Vermont's medical aid in dying law, known as Act 39. It is a soulful, humor-filled story of friendship, and exposes the vulnerability of the human spirit when facing mortality head-on.

Presented by Pushcart Productions, "Act 39" is directed by Monica Callan, and stars Donny Osman, J.T. Turner, Maren Landon Spillane and Dominic Spillane. Tickets are available now at Click Here

About the Playwright: Rob Mermin is the founder of Vermont's Circus Smirkus. He ran off to join the circus world in 1969 and toured with circuses throughout Europe, Scandinavia, and the former Soviet Union, after training in the art of mime with life-long mentor Marcel Marceau. Rob's awards include Copenhagen's World Star-Time Gold Clown; The Bessie Award; Russia's Best Director Prize at The International Festival on the Black Sea; The Lund Center's It Takes a Village Award; the Vermont Arts Council Award of Merit, and the 2008 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts. www.RobMermin.com .

Producer and a lead actor is Donny Osman. Donny founded The Two Penny Circus, played a leadership role in founding Circus Smirkus, was the Director of Vermont's Governor's Institute on the Arts for more than two decades, and served three terms in the Legislature as a State Representative. Associate Producer and co-star J.T. Turner is an NEK-based award-winning member of AEA/SAG/AFTRA. Rounding out the cast are the dynamic duo of Maren Langdon Spillane and Dominic Spillane, founder of Theater Engine.

Monica Callan, also a member of AEA/SAG/AFTRA, and Co-Founder and Director of the Grange Hall Cultural Center and MOXIE Productions, will direct the show. Professional theater technician Cavan Meese, who has worked with Phish, Bread and Puppet Theater, and many other national performing companies, will design the set and lighting. There will be an original music score and soundscape composed by Burlington artist/musician Johnnie Day Durand, graphic design by Sterling Hill Productions, and publicity by Marci Diamond.

This timely play will run June 22 - July 2, 2023 in the Haybarn Theater at Goddard College, Plainfield, VT. Talk-backs, including Patient Choices Vermont representatives, will follow the June 23, 25 and July 2 performances. Supported in part by Vermont Humanities Council, Across Roads Center for the Arts, Plainfield Arts, Goddard College, and Patient Choices Vermont www.PatientChoices.org.

Interview with the Playwright: http://www.rumblestripvermont.com/2016/06/last-chapter/

FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/770555744700024

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/act-39-an-original-play-by-rob-mermin




Northern Stage has announced its 2023/24 Season, offering four main stage productions in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts, plus vibrant outdoor concerts, visionary education programming, engaging developmental work, and much more! This season is one that will bring to life intimate, personal stories that speak to the world and our infinite universe and embrace life and what makes us human. 
Shakespeare in the Woods has announced its third summer of radical classical theatre in the heart of Southern Vermont!
An ogre, a donkey and a princess walk into a dragon's lair ... and you don't want to miss what happens next! See how the story goes at Lyric Theatre Company's 'Shrek The Musical', presented April 13-16 at The Flynn MainStage in Burlington, VT.
Spring is coming and so is an unusual exhibit at the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. #Skylights is a collection of works on paper by Ripton artist Winslow Colwell which take the simple kite to a new and whimsical spot in the virtual sky.

