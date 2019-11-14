Plan Your December Holiday Season Shows At Spruce Peak Arts Now!

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce an incredible entertainment line-up for December Holiday Season! From family-fun winter films that celebrate ski and snowboard culture to a salute to Nat King Cole to opera and ballet, you'll find there's something for everyone in the family!

Kick off winter with The MET Opera Live in HD: Manon (Massenet) on Thursday, December 19 at 2pm. A take on the quintessentially French tale of the beautiful young woman who is incapable of forsaking both love and luxury, Massenet's Manon features one of the truly unforgettable, irresistible, and archetypal female characters in opera.

John Pizzarelli Trio "100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole" on Saturday, December 21 at 7pm. Grammy-nominated John Pizzarelli deftly steps back into Nat King Cole's evocative, historic songbook. While plenty of jazz greats have influenced his work, Cole has been Pizzarelli's hero and foundation for over 25 years. Accompanying John on guitar and vocals is Konrad Paszkudzki on piano, and Mike Karnon on bass.

Warren Miller's newest film, Timeless, presented by Volkswagen, on Sunday, December 22 at 7pm. Take in jaw-dropping thrills from the slopes of the Rockies to the rooftops of the Alps alongside all-star athletes, including Vermont native Jim Ryan.

The Nutcracker - Bolshoi Ballet in HD Film on Monday, December 23 at 3pm. The Nutcracker invites audiences of all ages on a magical journey, through a world of adventure as Marie's Nutcracker doll magically transforms into a prince, complete with dancing snowflakes and dolls that have come to life, accompanied by Tchaikovsky's beloved score.

MET Opera Live in HD: Madama Butterfly (Puccini) on Thursday, December 26 at 2pm. One of the best-loved operas returns to cinemas, featuring soprano Hui He in the devastating title role. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts one of opera's most beautiful and heartbreaking scores, with a cast that includes tenor Piero Pretti as Pinkerton, baritone Paulo Szot as Sharpless, and mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong as Suzuki.

Teton Gravity Research: Winterland on Friday, December 27 at 7pm. This story of adventure is far from over, as a new crop of modern-day ski and snowboard pioneers are eager to etch their names in the annals of history. The technology and style might evolve, but the rush, excitement, and pure fun remain eternal, bonding past, present, and future riders.

Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minor on Saturday, December 28 at 7pm. Enjoy a festive holiday concert with Green Mountain Mahler Festival orchestra and chorus, featuring four VT vocal soloists and conductor, Daniel Bruce.

To purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You