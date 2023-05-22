Paula Vogel's INDECENT Kicks Off Jewish Heritage Month At Next Stage Arts

Paula Vogel's Tony Award-winning 2015 play, Indecent, will premiere at Putney, Vermont's Next Stage Arts on the heels of AAPI Heritage Month and kicking off Jewish Heritage Month. The production is directed and choreographed by multi-hyphenate artist Ellie Handel and features the original score written and arranged by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva. Performances will be this Memorial Day weekend - May 28th at 7pm and May 29th at 1pm.

Indecent is a deeply moving play inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance - a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

Leading the cast is Kati Schwartz as Chana, Vermont native and award-winning playwright of Bad People. The company also includes Sarah Hogewood as Halina, Marissa Ruben as Lemml, Patrick Grizzard as Otto, Abigail Lumsden as Vera, Miles Eichenhorn as Mendel, Isaac Wellhausen as Avram, Caroline McPherson on the clarinet, and Fred Feeney on the accordion. Charlotte Seelig is the lighting and production designer and Nicole Gentile serves as costume consultant and associate producer.

To learn more about the production and to purchase tickets, Click Here. For more information about Next Stage Arts, click here. If you have any questions, please feel free to email Ellie Handel at handel.ellie@gmail.com.